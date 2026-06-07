Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress demanded education minister's removal, independent judicial inquiry.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday praised student whistleblower Sarthak Sidhant and his associate Nisarga Adhikary for exposing alleged irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking system (OSM) tendering process. Gandhi claimed the duo succeeded where major investigative agencies had failed, alleging that they uncovered a nexus between the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and COEMPT. The Leader of Opposition also used the occasion to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying young people should be encouraged to question authority and seek answers rather than remain passive observers.

Rahul Praises Whistleblowers

Sharing a video of his recent meeting with Sidhant on X, Gandhi described the 18-year-old as a symbol of courage, conviction and determination. He said Sidhant and Adhikary had managed to expose alleged irregularities in the OSM tendering process and bring the issue into the national spotlight.

सार्थक 18 साल का है - पर सोच, साहस और सिद्धांत में किसी से कम नहीं।



उसने और उसके साथी निसर्ग ने वो कर दिखाया जो देश के बड़े मीडिया हाउस, खोजी पत्रकार नहीं कर पाए - CBSE और COEMPT की मिलीभगत को देश के सामने रख दिया।



मोदी जी चाहते हैं हमारे युवा reels बनाते रहें, पकौड़े तलते… pic.twitter.com/vjNNVItc2q — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2026

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said, "Mr Modi wants our youth to keep making reels, keep frying pakoras, not ask questions, not open their eyes. But these kids asked questions. And they found the answers too."

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OSM Controversy Grows

The controversy stems from CBSE's decision to replace the traditional evaluation process with a digital on-screen marking system for Class 12 board examinations. Questions were raised after some students alleged that scanned copies of answer sheets uploaded by the board did not match their handwriting, fuelling concerns over possible answer-sheet mismatches.

Sidhant, who has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the system, recently made a presentation before a parliamentary panel on the alleged irregularities in the OSM tendering process.

The issue has also sparked a political confrontation. While the government has shifted two senior CBSE officials following the controversy, the Congress has dismissed the move as an eyewash and a cover-up. Gandhi has demanded the immediate removal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called for an independent judicial inquiry into the matter.

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