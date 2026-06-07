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HomeNews'PM Wants Youth To Make Reels': Rahu Praises CBSE Whistleblowers, Slams Centre

'PM Wants Youth To Make Reels': Rahu Praises CBSE Whistleblowers, Slams Centre

Rahul Gandhi praised student whistleblowers Sarthak Sidhant and Nisarga Adhikary for exposing alleged irregularities in CBSE's OSM process.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
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  • Congress demanded education minister's removal, independent judicial inquiry.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday praised student whistleblower Sarthak Sidhant and his associate Nisarga Adhikary for exposing alleged irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking system (OSM) tendering process. Gandhi claimed the duo succeeded where major investigative agencies had failed, alleging that they uncovered a nexus between the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and COEMPT. The Leader of Opposition also used the occasion to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying young people should be encouraged to question authority and seek answers rather than remain passive observers.

Rahul Praises Whistleblowers

Sharing a video of his recent meeting with Sidhant on X, Gandhi described the 18-year-old as a symbol of courage, conviction and determination. He said Sidhant and Adhikary had managed to expose alleged irregularities in the OSM tendering process and bring the issue into the national spotlight.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said, "Mr Modi wants our youth to keep making reels, keep frying pakoras, not ask questions, not open their eyes. But these kids asked questions. And they found the answers too."

Also Read: Abhijeet Dipke Issues 7-Day Ultimatum, Warns Of Nationwide Agitation If Dharmendra Pradhan Stays

OSM Controversy Grows

The controversy stems from CBSE's decision to replace the traditional evaluation process with a digital on-screen marking system for Class 12 board examinations. Questions were raised after some students alleged that scanned copies of answer sheets uploaded by the board did not match their handwriting, fuelling concerns over possible answer-sheet mismatches.

Sidhant, who has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the system, recently made a presentation before a parliamentary panel on the alleged irregularities in the OSM tendering process.

The issue has also sparked a political confrontation. While the government has shifted two senior CBSE officials following the controversy, the Congress has dismissed the move as an eyewash and a cover-up. Gandhi has demanded the immediate removal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called for an independent judicial inquiry into the matter.

Also Read: Indian Student Shot Dead In Philadelphia After Being Called To Deliver Pizza

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Input By : PTI

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi Sarthak Sidhant CBSE OSM Row Nisarga Adhikary
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