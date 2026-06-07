ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India VS Pakistan Match Date, Schedule & More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India-Pakistan clash set for June 14 at Edgbaston.

India grouped with Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands.

India holds an 8-0 record against Pakistan historically.

India plays Australia June 28, ending group stage.

ICC WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2026: One of the biggest rivalries in cricket is all set to return as India and Pakistan will once again face each other in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The highly anticipated clash between the two neighbouring nations will take place on June 14, 2026, at Edgbaston, Birmingham, making it one of the biggest fixtures of the tournament. The tournament, hosted by England and will begin on June 12 and continue till July 5, with some of the biggest cricketing nations competing for the title.

India has been placed in a competitive Group 1, alongside Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. With strong teams in the group, every match will be important for India if they aim to secure a place in the knockout stage. The clash against Australia is expected to be another major test for the Indian side.

Meanwhile Pakistan is also placed in the same group, making the India vs Pakistan fixture even more exciting. Rivalries between the two countries have always drawn massive attention, and in women's cricket it’s no different.

India vs Pakistan History

India Women and Pakistan Women have faced each other 8 times in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup history. India has completely dominated the rivalry, winning all 8 matches, while Pakistan are yet to register a win against India in the tournament. Their last meeting came during the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup, where India defeated Pakistan comfortably.

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Indian Women’s Schedule In World Cup 2026

India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston. They will then face the Netherlands on June 17 at Headingley, followed by a clash against South Africa on June 21. India will next take on Bangladesh on June 25 before ending the group stage with a major clash against Australia on June 28 at Lord’s.

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India Women’s Squad

India’s official squad is yet to be announced, however it is speculated that India is expected to rely on experienced names along with young talent in the tournament. Big names like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma are likely to play crucial roles for the team.