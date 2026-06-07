Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AFG Test Day 2 Highlights: India Declare At 564/8 Before Suthar Leaves Afghans At 113/5

IND vs AFG Test Day 2 Highlights: India Declare At 564/8 Before Suthar Leaves Afghans At 113/5

IND vs AFG Test Day 2 Highlights: India took complete control of the Mullanpur Test on Day 2, declaring at 564/8 before debutant Manav Suthar picked up 3 wickets to leave Afghanistan reeling.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India declared at 564/8, Sundar scoring an unbeaten 52.
  • Afghanistan's Safi claimed six wickets; Siraj added quick runs.
  • Debutant Suthar led India's bowling, taking three wickets.
  • Afghanistan ended Day 2 at 113/5, trailing by 451.

IND vs AFG Test Day 2 Highlights: Indian team's ongoing emphasis on on rapid run-rate acceleration after IPL translated seamlessly into the longest arena during the one-off Test match in Mullanpur. The host nation established an incredibly imposing total before executing a highly calculated first-innings declaration, leaving a relatively inexperienced visiting batting lineup facing a massive physical deficit.

Lower Order Intent Seals Total

The host nation officially concluded their opening batting innings at an immense 564 runs for the loss of 8 wickets after navigating 127 structured overs. The tactical decision to declare emerged following a highly productive lower-order surge during the afternoon session.

Sundar Attains Notable Personal Benchmark

All-rounder Washington Sundar comfortably anchored the final stages of the primary innings, completing a highly composed individual half-century to finish unbeaten on 52 runs from 68 deliveries. The elegant left-hander struck 5 boundaries and 1 six.

Siraj Unleashes Entertaining Boundary Cameo

Tail-end batsman Mohammed Siraj contributed an incredibly entertaining cameo performance for the Sunday crowd, smashing a quick-fire 22 runs from just 12 balls. The bowler struck 4 boundaries and 1 six.

Safi Claims Memorable International Haul

Despite the massive scoreboard pressure, right-arm medium-pacer Saleem Safi remained the absolute standout performer for the touring bowling unit. The persistent bowler concluded with highly commendable career-best figures of 6/140 from 27 overs.

Suthar Enjoys Flawless Bowling Introduction

Given 2 sessions to bowl, the home side initiated immediate inroads through highly impressive debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who extracted an exceptional 5.6 degrees of turn on the surface.

The young spinner claimed his maiden international wicket when Abdul Malik top-edged a sweep for 16.

Top Order Slashed Under Pressure

Suthar continued to threaten both edges, removing opening batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 12 runs after a sharp catch was secured at second slip. He completed the evening session with superb figures of 3/21 from 15.5 overs.

Krishna Striking Regularly From Boundary

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna complemented the spin assault beautifully by claiming 2 crucial wickets for 27 runs from 7 overs. He clean-bowled Sediqullah Atal for 17 before later trapping national captain Hashmatullah Shahidi leg-before for 20.

Visitors Confined To Slumped Outing

The touring lineup slumped heavily to reach 113 runs for the loss of 5 wickets after 39.5 overs at stumps. Senior batsman Rahmat Shah remains unbeaten on 43, while the visitors trail by a daunting 451 runs.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was India's final score in their first innings?

India declared their first innings at 564 runs for 8 wickets after 127 overs. This immense total was built with a productive lower-order surge.

Who was Afghanistan's most successful bowler?

Saleem Safi, a right-arm medium-pacer, was Afghanistan's standout bowler. He claimed career-best figures of 6/140 from 27 overs.

How did Afghanistan's batting lineup perform by stumps on Day 2?

Afghanistan ended Day 2 at 113 runs for 5 wickets after 39.5 overs. They are currently trailing India by 451 runs, with Rahmat Shah unbeaten on 43.

Which Indian debutant made an impact with the ball?

Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar made an immediate impact, claiming his maiden international wicket. He finished with superb figures of 3/21 from 15.5 overs.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Jun 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND VS AFG IND Vs AFG Test IND Vs AFg Test Live IND Vs AFG Day 2 Highlights
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs AFG Test Day 2 Highlights: India Declare At 564/8 Before Suthar Leaves Afghans At 113/5
IND vs AFG Test Day 2 Highlights: India Declare At 564/8 Before Suthar Leaves Afghans At 113/5
Cricket
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India VS Pakistan Match Date, Schedule & More
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India VS Pakistan Match Date, Schedule & More
Cricket
Rohit Sharma's First Reaction To Suryakumar Yadav Losing T20I Captaincy To Shreyas Iyer
Rohit Sharma's First Reaction To Suryakumar Yadav Losing T20I Captaincy To Shreyas Iyer
Cricket
'Forced His Way In': New Zealand Veteran Reacts To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India Call-Up
'Forced His Way In': New Zealand Veteran Reacts To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India Call-Up
Advertisement

Videos

Jharkhand Political Battle: Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Election Heats Up as 5th Candidate Enters, But INDIA Bloc Reaches Consensus
Gujarat Industrial Fire: Massive Factory Fire in Surat’s Sayan Area, 6 Workers Rescued Safely
Post-Poll Violence: TMC Worker Arrested After Dramatic Hideout in Saree Shop Goes Viral in West Bengal
Uttar Pradesh: Dhirendra Shastri’s “Friendship Jihad” Remark Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of UP Elections
Mumbai Crime Investigation: Mumbai Concert Death Probe Intensifies as Police Question 8–10 People
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget