India declared their first innings at 564 runs for 8 wickets after 127 overs. This immense total was built with a productive lower-order surge.
IND vs AFG Test Day 2 Highlights: India Declare At 564/8 Before Suthar Leaves Afghans At 113/5
IND vs AFG Test Day 2 Highlights: India took complete control of the Mullanpur Test on Day 2, declaring at 564/8 before debutant Manav Suthar picked up 3 wickets to leave Afghanistan reeling.
- India declared at 564/8, Sundar scoring an unbeaten 52.
- Afghanistan's Safi claimed six wickets; Siraj added quick runs.
- Debutant Suthar led India's bowling, taking three wickets.
- Afghanistan ended Day 2 at 113/5, trailing by 451.
IND vs AFG Test Day 2 Highlights: Indian team's ongoing emphasis on on rapid run-rate acceleration after IPL translated seamlessly into the longest arena during the one-off Test match in Mullanpur. The host nation established an incredibly imposing total before executing a highly calculated first-innings declaration, leaving a relatively inexperienced visiting batting lineup facing a massive physical deficit.
Lower Order Intent Seals Total
The host nation officially concluded their opening batting innings at an immense 564 runs for the loss of 8 wickets after navigating 127 structured overs. The tactical decision to declare emerged following a highly productive lower-order surge during the afternoon session.
Sundar Attains Notable Personal Benchmark
All-rounder Washington Sundar comfortably anchored the final stages of the primary innings, completing a highly composed individual half-century to finish unbeaten on 52 runs from 68 deliveries. The elegant left-hander struck 5 boundaries and 1 six.
Siraj Unleashes Entertaining Boundary Cameo
Tail-end batsman Mohammed Siraj contributed an incredibly entertaining cameo performance for the Sunday crowd, smashing a quick-fire 22 runs from just 12 balls. The bowler struck 4 boundaries and 1 six.
Safi Claims Memorable International Haul
Despite the massive scoreboard pressure, right-arm medium-pacer Saleem Safi remained the absolute standout performer for the touring bowling unit. The persistent bowler concluded with highly commendable career-best figures of 6/140 from 27 overs.
Suthar Enjoys Flawless Bowling Introduction
Given 2 sessions to bowl, the home side initiated immediate inroads through highly impressive debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who extracted an exceptional 5.6 degrees of turn on the surface.
The young spinner claimed his maiden international wicket when Abdul Malik top-edged a sweep for 16.
Top Order Slashed Under Pressure
Suthar continued to threaten both edges, removing opening batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 12 runs after a sharp catch was secured at second slip. He completed the evening session with superb figures of 3/21 from 15.5 overs.
Krishna Striking Regularly From Boundary
Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna complemented the spin assault beautifully by claiming 2 crucial wickets for 27 runs from 7 overs. He clean-bowled Sediqullah Atal for 17 before later trapping national captain Hashmatullah Shahidi leg-before for 20.
Visitors Confined To Slumped Outing
The touring lineup slumped heavily to reach 113 runs for the loss of 5 wickets after 39.5 overs at stumps. Senior batsman Rahmat Shah remains unbeaten on 43, while the visitors trail by a daunting 451 runs.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What was India's final score in their first innings?
Who was Afghanistan's most successful bowler?
Saleem Safi, a right-arm medium-pacer, was Afghanistan's standout bowler. He claimed career-best figures of 6/140 from 27 overs.
How did Afghanistan's batting lineup perform by stumps on Day 2?
Afghanistan ended Day 2 at 113 runs for 5 wickets after 39.5 overs. They are currently trailing India by 451 runs, with Rahmat Shah unbeaten on 43.
Which Indian debutant made an impact with the ball?
Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar made an immediate impact, claiming his maiden international wicket. He finished with superb figures of 3/21 from 15.5 overs.