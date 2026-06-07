IND vs AFG Test Day 2 Highlights: India Declare At 564/8 Before Suthar Leaves Afghans At 113/5

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India declared at 564/8, Sundar scoring an unbeaten 52.

Afghanistan's Safi claimed six wickets; Siraj added quick runs.

Debutant Suthar led India's bowling, taking three wickets.

Afghanistan ended Day 2 at 113/5, trailing by 451.

IND vs AFG Test Day 2 Highlights: Indian team's ongoing emphasis on on rapid run-rate acceleration after IPL translated seamlessly into the longest arena during the one-off Test match in Mullanpur. The host nation established an incredibly imposing total before executing a highly calculated first-innings declaration, leaving a relatively inexperienced visiting batting lineup facing a massive physical deficit.

Lower Order Intent Seals Total

The host nation officially concluded their opening batting innings at an immense 564 runs for the loss of 8 wickets after navigating 127 structured overs. The tactical decision to declare emerged following a highly productive lower-order surge during the afternoon session.

Sundar Attains Notable Personal Benchmark

All-rounder Washington Sundar comfortably anchored the final stages of the primary innings, completing a highly composed individual half-century to finish unbeaten on 52 runs from 68 deliveries. The elegant left-hander struck 5 boundaries and 1 six.

Siraj Unleashes Entertaining Boundary Cameo

Tail-end batsman Mohammed Siraj contributed an incredibly entertaining cameo performance for the Sunday crowd, smashing a quick-fire 22 runs from just 12 balls. The bowler struck 4 boundaries and 1 six.

Safi Claims Memorable International Haul

Despite the massive scoreboard pressure, right-arm medium-pacer Saleem Safi remained the absolute standout performer for the touring bowling unit. The persistent bowler concluded with highly commendable career-best figures of 6/140 from 27 overs.

Suthar Enjoys Flawless Bowling Introduction

Given 2 sessions to bowl, the home side initiated immediate inroads through highly impressive debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who extracted an exceptional 5.6 degrees of turn on the surface.

The young spinner claimed his maiden international wicket when Abdul Malik top-edged a sweep for 16.

Top Order Slashed Under Pressure

Suthar continued to threaten both edges, removing opening batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 12 runs after a sharp catch was secured at second slip. He completed the evening session with superb figures of 3/21 from 15.5 overs.

Krishna Striking Regularly From Boundary

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna complemented the spin assault beautifully by claiming 2 crucial wickets for 27 runs from 7 overs. He clean-bowled Sediqullah Atal for 17 before later trapping national captain Hashmatullah Shahidi leg-before for 20.

Visitors Confined To Slumped Outing

The touring lineup slumped heavily to reach 113 runs for the loss of 5 wickets after 39.5 overs at stumps. Senior batsman Rahmat Shah remains unbeaten on 43, while the visitors trail by a daunting 451 runs.