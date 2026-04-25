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HomeSportsCricketPSL 2026 Final: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Confirms Return Of Fans At Gaddafi Stadium

PSL 2026 Final: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Confirms Return Of Fans At Gaddafi Stadium

PSL 2026 Final: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi announces that spectators will attend the PSL 2026 final on May 3. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approves the end of closed-door matches.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PSL final will allow spectators after government approval.
  • Austerity measures had previously kept stadiums empty.
  • Prime Minister approved fans for Lahore's championship match.
  • Tournament reaches playoffs with playoff spots decided.

PSL 2026 Final: In a significant reversal of policy, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that the PSL 2026 final will be played before a capacity crowd. The announcement ends a month of empty stadiums following a government-mandated austerity drive linked to the ongoing regional fuel crisis.

Naqvi, who also serves as the nation’s Interior Minister, revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has officially approved the return of fans for the championship match. The final is scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, marking the first time this season that spectators will be permitted inside a venue.

Austerity Measures and the Fuel Crisis

The eleventh edition of the Pakistan Super League commenced behind closed doors in March as part of a wider effort to reduce national energy consumption. Authorities had previously urged citizens to restrict travel and work from home to mitigate the impact of soaring fuel prices triggered by the West Asia conflict.

"The Prime Minister was always inclined to permit fans, but he stressed that austerity remains the priority," Naqvi stated. The decision to open the gates for the final suggests a calibrated easing of these restrictions, providing a boost to franchises that have faced significant financial losses from lost gate revenue this season.

Also Read: Watch: Virat Kohli's Angry Reaction As Wicket Fell After Dominant 81 In Chase Of 206

Tournament Reaches the Knockout Phase

On the field, the race for the title has intensified as the league stage nears its conclusion. Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, has already secured a playoff berth alongside Multan Sultans and Islamabad United. The final qualifying spot remains a contest between the Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, and newcomers Hyderabad Kingsmen.

The return of a live audience is expected to drastically alter the atmosphere of the final week. Ticket sales are set to resume immediately, with the PCB confirming that fans who were previously denied entry earlier in the tournament will be given priority access to the available seating in Lahore.

Also Read: Watch: Horrific Scenes As DC Youngster Rushed To Hospital After Facial Blow 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the PSL 2026 final be played with a full stadium?

Yes, the PSL 2026 final will be played before a capacity crowd. This decision reverses a previous policy of empty stadiums due to an austerity drive.

Why were stadiums empty at the beginning of PSL 2026?

Stadiums were empty as part of a government-mandated austerity drive to reduce national energy consumption, linked to the regional fuel crisis.

Who approved the return of fans for the PSL 2026 final?

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has officially approved the return of fans for the championship match. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the decision.

Where and when will the PSL 2026 final be held?

The PSL 2026 final is scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3.

Will fans who were denied entry earlier get priority for the final?

Yes, the PCB has confirmed that fans who were previously denied entry earlier in the tournament will be given priority access to the available seating.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
PSL Final Mohsin Naqvi PSL 2026 PSL 2026 Final
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