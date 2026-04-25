PSL 2026 Final: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Confirms Return Of Fans At Gaddafi Stadium

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PSL final will allow spectators after government approval.

Austerity measures had previously kept stadiums empty.

Prime Minister approved fans for Lahore's championship match.

Tournament reaches playoffs with playoff spots decided.

PSL 2026 Final: In a significant reversal of policy, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that the PSL 2026 final will be played before a capacity crowd. The announcement ends a month of empty stadiums following a government-mandated austerity drive linked to the ongoing regional fuel crisis.

Naqvi, who also serves as the nation’s Interior Minister, revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has officially approved the return of fans for the championship match. The final is scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, marking the first time this season that spectators will be permitted inside a venue.

Austerity Measures and the Fuel Crisis

The eleventh edition of the Pakistan Super League commenced behind closed doors in March as part of a wider effort to reduce national energy consumption. Authorities had previously urged citizens to restrict travel and work from home to mitigate the impact of soaring fuel prices triggered by the West Asia conflict.

"The Prime Minister was always inclined to permit fans, but he stressed that austerity remains the priority," Naqvi stated. The decision to open the gates for the final suggests a calibrated easing of these restrictions, providing a boost to franchises that have faced significant financial losses from lost gate revenue this season.

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Tournament Reaches the Knockout Phase

On the field, the race for the title has intensified as the league stage nears its conclusion. Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, has already secured a playoff berth alongside Multan Sultans and Islamabad United. The final qualifying spot remains a contest between the Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, and newcomers Hyderabad Kingsmen.

The return of a live audience is expected to drastically alter the atmosphere of the final week. Ticket sales are set to resume immediately, with the PCB confirming that fans who were previously denied entry earlier in the tournament will be given priority access to the available seating in Lahore.

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