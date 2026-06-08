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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Afghanistan Star Tosses All Drinks To Heat Troubled Fans In IND vs AFG Test

WATCH: Afghanistan Star Tosses All Drinks To Heat Troubled Fans In IND vs AFG Test

IND vs AFG Test: Afghanistan spinner Qais Ahmad showed a wonderful gesture by distributing water bottles to fans during the India vs Afghanistan Test match in New Chandigarh.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Afghanistan's Qais Ahmad tossed drinks to heat-affected spectators.
  • India secured record Test victory against Afghanistan by an innings.
  • Rookie Manav Suthar claimed six wickets on impressive debut.

IND vs AFG Test: The grueling standalone Test series between the India national cricket team and the Afghanistan national cricket team has generated exceptional displays of cross-continental sportsmanship amidst intensely challenging playing conditions. Facing severe territorial elements at the newly inaugurated Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, elite international athletes have stepped far beyond standard operational boundaries to assist distressed spectators currently enduring a massive regional heatwave.

Qais Ahmad's Heartwarming Gesture For Spectators

A highly endearing, unfiltered interaction rapidly swept across major social media channels on Monday morning, capturing the exact moment a touring player provided immediate assistance to local spectators. The versatile leg-spinner noticed a significant portion of the lower tier struggling to access basic refreshments under the blazing sun, prompting an immediate humanitarian response from the boundary ropes.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Gautam Gambhir Wins Hearts By Distributing Cold Drinks To Fans Visibly Troubled By Heat

The twenty-five-year-old bowler gathered a substantial stockpile of cold water bottles directly from his dugout before systematically tossing them straight into the parched grandstands. The viral footage clearly captures immense public appreciation from the local crowd.

WATCH VIDEO

Gambhir Distributes Free Cold Drinks

The heartwarming stadium incident emerged less than twenty-four hours after national head coach Gautam Gambhir executed a similar compassionate gesture from the dressing room during the same fixture. Gambhir personally approached the VVIP stand boundary wall to distribute free cold drinks to fans visibly struggling against the punishing peak daytime temperatures.

The refreshing display of cross-border camaraderie provided a welcome distraction from the absolute statistical demolition unfolding on the field during the historic New Chandigarh match. The home side wrapped up their highest-ever victory margin in Test history, executing a flawless bowling performance to dismantle the visitors by an innings and 300 runs.

Spin Sensation Triggers Final Collapse

Rookie left-arm spinner Manav Suthar completely dominated the initial bowling exchanges, securing historic debut analytical figures of 6 wickets for 33 runs across 22 overs. The comprehensive bowling effort allowed captain Shubman Gill to comfortably enforce the follow-on, bundling out the entire visiting batting roster twice within three remarkably dominant days.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What humanitarian gesture did Qais Ahmad make during the match?

Qais Ahmad, a leg-spinner, noticed spectators struggling in the heat and gathered cold water bottles from his dugout to distribute to them in the parched grandstands.

How did coach Gautam Gambhir show compassion to the fans?

Gautam Gambhir personally approached the VVIP stand boundary wall to distribute free cold drinks to fans visibly struggling against the punishing peak daytime temperatures.

What was the outcome of the IND vs AFG Test match?

The home side, India, wrapped up their highest-ever victory margin in Test history, dismantling the visitors by an innings and 300 runs within three dominant days.

Who was a key bowling performer for India in the match?

Rookie left-arm spinner Manav Suthar completely dominated, securing historic debut figures of 6 wickets for 33 runs across 22 overs, triggering the final collapse.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs AFG Highlights India Vs Afghanistan Test IND Vs AFG Test Qais Ahmad Qais Ahmad Throws Drinks To Fans Qais Ahmad Water Bottles Fans Video India Vs Afghanistan Test Match New Chandigarh Gautam Gambhir Cold Drinks Fans Heat India Highest Test Win Margin Innings 300 Runs Mullanpur Stadium Heatwave Cricket
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