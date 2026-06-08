'We Won't Retreat': President Pezeshkian Vows To Defend Iran Against Threats

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared that Tehran will not retreat in the face of threats, even as it remains committed to diplomacy amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. In a message posted on X, the Iranian leader said safeguarding the country's security and national interests remained the government's top priority. He stressed that Iran would continue to pursue both diplomacy and defence simultaneously, insisting that the country had neither abandoned the negotiating table nor compromised on its right to protect itself. The remarks come at a sensitive moment as international efforts to secure a ceasefire between Iran and Israel gather momentum.

'We Will Not Retreat'

Pezeshkian said diplomacy and defence are both essential pillars of Iran's national strength and rejected any suggestion that Tehran would back down under pressure. He emphasised that the country's leadership remained focused on protecting its citizens while navigating the current crisis.

The Iranian president also expressed confidence that Iran would emerge stronger from the ongoing turmoil. He said unity, resilience and rational decision-making would help the country overcome the challenges it currently faces.

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Trump Pushes Peace Deal

Pezeshkian's statement comes as US President Donald Trump intensifies efforts to secure a halt to hostilities between Israel and Iran. Trump recently urged both sides to stop attacks immediately and return to negotiations, claiming that a peace agreement could be reached within days.

According to reports, Trump has been working behind the scenes to prevent further escalation and has personally urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid retaliatory action following recent Iranian missile attacks. The US president reportedly warned that fresh military action could jeopardise ongoing efforts to end the conflict.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said Israel and Iran were "very close" to an agreement and suggested a deal could be signed within days. He also called on Tehran to return fully to the negotiating process.

While diplomatic efforts continue, Pezeshkian's latest remarks underscore Iran's position that negotiations and national defence can proceed in parallel, as regional and global powers seek a pathway to de-escalation.

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