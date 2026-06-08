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HomeNewsDubai Road Accident: 7 Indian Workers Killed, 9 Injured After Minibus Hits Truck

Dubai Road Accident: 7 Indian Workers Killed, 9 Injured After Minibus Hits Truck

Seven Indian workers were killed and nine injured after a minibus crashed into a stationary truck on Dubai's Emirates Road.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 10:40 PM (IST)

At least seven Indian workers were killed and nine others injured in a tragic road accident in Dubai on Monday after a minibus crashed into a truck that had reportedly stopped in the middle of a major roadway due to a technical fault. Authorities said the collision occurred on Emirates Road and triggered a large-scale emergency response. The Indian Consulate in Dubai expressed sorrow over the incident and said it was working closely with local authorities to assist those affected. Officials from the mission have also visited injured workers receiving treatment in hospital.

Fatal Collision

According to Dubai Police, preliminary investigations indicate that the truck came to a sudden halt in the middle of Emirates Road after developing a mechanical problem.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the minibus driver allegedly failed to maintain a safe distance and crashed into the stationary vehicle from behind.

The impact killed seven people and left nine others injured. Authorities said five of the injured sustained serious injuries, while four suffered moderate injuries. All were transported to hospital for treatment.

Also Read: 'Lifeboat on Fire': India Says 24 Seafarers Safe, Airlifted After Blaze on MT Merry Vex

Probe Underway

Dubai Police have launched an investigation into the accident. Specialists from the Traffic Accident Investigation Section were deployed to the scene to collect evidence and establish the precise circumstances that led to the crash.

Emergency teams secured the area, managed traffic movement and facilitated access for rescue vehicles. Damaged vehicles were later removed to restore normal traffic flow on the road.

Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said it was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of the victims. Consular officials visited the hospital and met injured Indian nationals.

The mission said it remains in close contact with local authorities and is providing all possible assistance to those affected by the accident.

Also Read: 'We Won't Retreat': President Pezeshkian Vows To Defend Iran Against Threats

Before You Go

Breaking: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil as Rebel MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Defection Buzz

Input By : PTI

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
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Dubai Dubai Road Accident Indian Workers Killed In Dubai
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