Sahil Parakh suffered a significant injury when he was struck on the face by a ball while batting in the nets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Watch: Horrific Scenes In Stadium As DC Youngster Rushed To Hospital After Facial Blow
Delhi Capitals youngster Sahil Parakh was taken to the hospital after a facial injury during practice. Get the latest update on the DC batter's condition.
- Young Delhi Capitals batter Sahil Parakh injured during nets.
- Ball struck Parakh on the face, causing bleeding.
- Parakh taken to hospital for scans and evaluation.
- Team awaits medical update on injury extent.
An emergency situation unfolded at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today as young Delhi Capitals batter Sahil Parakh suffered a significant injury during a practice session. The eighteen-year-old was struck on the face by a ball while batting in the nets.
The impact was reportedly severe, causing immediate distress and visible bleeding on the field. The session was halted as medical staff provided preliminary aid before an ambulance arrived on the ground to transport the player for specialist care.
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A young Delhi Capitals player was hit hard on the face by the ball during practice, which caused a serious injury. An ambulance was called to the ground, and he was placed on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.😢— 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) April 24, 2026
I hope he’s okay and hasn’t suffered any serious injury.🙏 pic.twitter.com/JX8Xjl6YOW
Medical Evaluation at Local Hospital
Parakh was placed on a stretcher and taken to a nearby medical facility in Delhi. While the franchise has not yet released a formal statement regarding the extent of his injuries, early reports indicate he has undergone several diagnostic scans.
The left-handed opening batter was acquired by the Capitals for ₹30 lakh during the most recent auction. He had been training with the squad ahead of their upcoming fixture against the Punjab Kings, scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
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Concerns Over Season Availability
The mood within the Delhi camp remains sombre following the accident. Several teammates and support staff members were seen visibly concerned as the youngster was assisted into the emergency vehicle for further evaluation.
This incident adds to a growing list of injury concerns for the Delhi Capitals this season. The team management is expected to provide a comprehensive update on Parakh’s condition once the results of his medical examinations are confirmed.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Sahil Parakh during the practice session?
What was the immediate response after Sahil Parakh was injured?
The practice session was halted, and medical staff provided immediate aid. An ambulance arrived to transport the player for specialist care.
Where was Sahil Parakh taken for medical evaluation?
After being placed on a stretcher, Sahil Parakh was taken to a nearby medical facility in Delhi for evaluation and diagnostic scans.
Has the Delhi Capitals franchise released a statement on Sahil Parakh's injury?
The franchise has not yet released a formal statement regarding the extent of his injuries, but an update is expected after his medical examinations are confirmed.