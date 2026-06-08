After Jantar Mantar Rally, Cockroach Janata Party Announces Pune Protest On June 11

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom First protest occurred at Jantar Mantar on June 6.

The Cockroach Janata Party has announced a fresh protest in Pune on June 11, intensifying its campaign against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said demonstrators would gather at Savitribai Phule Pune University to demand the minister's resignation. The event will mark the group's second major protest after its debut demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar earlier this month. Dipke's outfit has drawn attention through symbolic protests and public participation, particularly from students and education activists concerned about issues within the country's education system.

Pune Protest

According to a social media announcement by the party, the protest will take place at 4 pm on June 11 at Savitribai Phule Pune University. Deepke said Pune, often regarded as Maharashtra's education hub, was chosen as the venue to highlight concerns related to the education sector.

The party has reiterated its demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called on supporters to join the demonstration.

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Earlier Rally

The Cockroach Janata Party staged its first protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6. The event drew participation from students, parents and members of the public.

Party founder Abhijeet Dipke had travelled from the United States to attend the demonstration. Environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk was also present at the protest.

Several participants were seen wearing cockroach masks and carrying flowers as part of the symbolic demonstration. School students attended alongside their parents, adding to the visibility of the event. The party said it plans to continue its campaign through public protests and awareness drives in the coming weeks.

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