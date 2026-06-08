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HomeNewsIndiaTMC Rift Deepens? Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Claims 20 MPs Back BJP-Led NDA

TMC Rift Deepens? Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Claims 20 MPs Back BJP-Led NDA

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed nearly 20 party MPs decided to support the NDA and wrote to Om Birla. The claim came amid rebel leaders meeting BJP figures and Sukhendu Roy's exit.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC MP claimed 20 party MPs support BJP-led NDA.
  • Rebel TMC leaders met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday claimed that nearly 20 MPs from the party had decided to extend support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to PTI, Dastidar said that around 20 TMC parliamentarians, including herself, had taken the decision to back the ruling alliance at the Centre. "Nearly 20 TMC MPs, including me, decided to lend support to the BJP-led NDA," she was quoted as saying.

The TMC MP further claimed that the group had sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressing their desire to align with the NDA.

"The MPs sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressing their desire to ally with the NDA," Dastidar said and added, "We accepted poll verdict in Bengal, believe our future political course should be aligned with NDA."

Rebel TMC MPs Meet Suvendu, Bhupender Yadav

Earlier today, several leaders associated with the party were seen at the residence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was also present there. This coincide with an INDIA bloc meeting attended by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

Among those present at Yadav's residence was former Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who resigned from the TMC earlier in the day. Others spotted at the meeting included Prasun Banerjee, Jagadish Basunia, Kali Pada Soren, Arup Chakraborty, Abu Taher, Asit Mal, Dr Sharmila Sarkar and Khalilur Rahman. Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, was also present.

The gathering coincided with an INDIA bloc meeting at Delhi's Constitution Club, where Mamata Banerjee joined opposition leaders to discuss a range of political and parliamentary issues.

ALSO READ: INDIA Bloc Key Meeting Underway; Mamata Alleges EC Helped BJP Win In Bengal

Neither the TMC nor the BJP issued an immediate statement on the purpose of the meeting at Yadav's residence. It also remained unclear whether those present were attending in any official capacity or as individuals.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy Quits TMC

The political developments came hours after veteran parliamentarian Sukhendu Sekhar Roy announced his resignation from both the TMC and the Rajya Sabha, dealing another setback to the party leadership.

Roy's exit occurred on the same day that Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee participated in the INDIA bloc meeting, intensifying speculation about internal discontent within the party.

Also Read: Rebel TMC MPs Meet Bengal CM Suvendu, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Amid Split Buzz

The resignation follows recent reports of unrest within the TMC legislature wing in West Bengal, where a significant number of MLAs were said to have backed Ritabrata Banerjee for the post of Leader of the Opposition instead of the party's preferred candidate, Shovandeb Chattopadhyay.

Before You Go

Breaking: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil as Rebel MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Defection Buzz

Frequently Asked Questions

What claim did TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar make?

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed that nearly 20 TMC MPs, including herself, decided to support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). They reportedly sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Which prominent leaders met at Union Minister Bhupender Yadav's residence?

Several leaders associated with the TMC, including former Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav. West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was also present.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar BJP TMC Rebel News TMC Join BJP
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