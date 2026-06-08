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HomeCities8 Workers Killed After Molten Iron Spill At Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

8 Workers Killed After Molten Iron Spill At Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

At least eight workers were killed and several injured after molten iron spilled during operations at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 07:54 PM (IST)

At least eight workers were killed in a tragic industrial accident at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd's Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday after molten iron reportedly spilled on them during operations. Several others were also injured in the incident, which occurred when a crane was transporting a bucket containing molten iron at an extremely high temperature of around 1,600 degrees Celsius. Rescue teams were immediately deployed to the site, while state authorities launched emergency response measures. 

What Happened?

According to police officials, the accident took place when molten iron being transported in a bucket by a crane spilled unexpectedly, engulfing workers in its path. The material was reportedly heated to around 1,600°C, making the incident particularly devastating.

District health officials informed Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav that multiple casualties had been reported. By Monday evening, several bodies had been brought to the steel plant's general hospital, while injured workers continued to receive treatment.

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Govt Response

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and directed all departments to work in coordination to support rescue and relief efforts.

Officials said emergency teams were carrying out rescue operations at the site and monitoring the situation. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances that led to the accident as efforts continue to assist affected workers and their families

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Before You Go

Breaking: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil as Rebel MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Defection Buzz

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 06:59 PM (IST)
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