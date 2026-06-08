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HomeSportsCricketIND vs AFG: India Record Highest-Ever Test Victory Margin, Beat Afghanistan By Innings & 300 Runs

IND vs AFG: India Record Highest-Ever Test Victory Margin, Beat Afghanistan By Innings & 300 Runs

IND vs AFG Test Highlights: India scripted history in New Chandigarh by beating Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs, marking India's biggest innings win in Test history. Read full report

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India established highest-ever Test victory margin.
  • Debutante Manav Suthar delivered six-wicket haul on debut.
  • Afghanistan collapsed for 152, India enforced follow-on.

IND vs AFG Test Highlights: The India national cricket team established their highest-ever victory margin in Test cricket history by wrapping up a monumental standalone bilateral fixture against the Afghanistan national cricket team on Day 3. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar dismantled the touring top-order at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, converting a massive runs advantage into a record-shattering innings and 300-run triumph in New Chandigarh.

Suthar Scripts History On Debut

The 23-year-old debutant spinner delivered a brilliant exhibition of tight tactical bowling to secure remarkable first-innings analytical figures of 6 wickets for 33 runs across 22 overs.

Suthar maintained a heavily restrictive economy rate of 1.50, registering 10 maiden overs while consistently extracting sharp lateral turn and variable drift from a deteriorating Mullanpur pitch surface on Monday morning.

Stubborn Afghan Resistance Broken Completely

The extraordinary bowling spell accurately rewrote the domestic record books, placing the young rookie directly behind legendary bowler Narendra Hirwani for the best individual innings figures on Test debut.

Experienced top-order batsman Rahmat Shah offered the absolute solitary piece of defiance for the visitors, compiling a patient 60 runs from 135 balls before misjudging a standard sweep.

Follow-On Enforced At Lunch

Shah received minor lower-order assistance from an injured Sharafuddin Ashraf, who managed 11 runs whilst hobbling heavily with a severe hamstring strain before edging Suthar to Rishabh Pant.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna heavily accelerated the terminal lower-order slide by executing a rapid spell of short-pitched bowling, cleaning up Azmatullah Omarzai for a 0-run duck.

Massive Deficit Stares At Visitors

The entire Afghanistan opening innings completely folded for a paltry 152 runs in 58.4 overs, trailing the hosts' formidable declared total of 564 for 8 by 412 runs.

India captain Shubman Gill immediately enforced the mandatory follow-on, leaving the batting unit to reach lunch at 18 for 0 while still requiring 394 runs to escape defeat.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was India's victory margin in the Test match against Afghanistan?

India secured their highest-ever victory margin in Test cricket history, winning by an innings and 300 runs against Afghanistan on Day 3.

Who was the standout performer for India in the Test match?

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was the standout performer, dismantling Afghanistan's top-order with 6 wickets for 33 runs on his debut. He maintained a restrictive economy rate of 1.50.

What record did Manav Suthar achieve on his Test debut?

Suthar's bowling figures of 6 for 33 placed him directly behind legendary bowler Narendra Hirwani for the best individual innings figures on Test debut.

How did Afghanistan perform in their first innings?

Afghanistan's opening innings folded for a paltry 152 runs. Experienced batsman Rahmat Shah offered the only significant resistance, scoring 60 runs.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs AFG Highlights India Vs Afghanistan One-off Test IND Vs AFG Test IND Vs AFG Match Report India Highest Ever Test Victory Margin Manav Suthar Debut 6 Wickets New Chandigarh Test Match Report India Biggest Innings Win History
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