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HomeSportsIPLWatch: Virat Kohli's Angry Reaction As Wicket Fell After Dominant 81 In Chase Of 206

Watch: Virat Kohli's Angry Reaction As Wicket Fell After Dominant 81 In Chase Of 206

RCB vs GT Live: Virat Kohli departs for 81 off 44 balls in RCB's chase of 206. Watch his furious reaction as he walks back to the dugout during the IPL 2026 clash.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 10:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli scored 81 runs off 44 balls.
  • Kohli's departure in 14th over triggered emotional outburst.
  • He achieved milestone of 800 fours in IPL.
  • Kohli's contribution put RCB in winning position.

RCB vs GT Live: A significant shift in momentum occurred at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight as Virat Kohli was dismissed for 81 runs off 44 balls. Despite his command over the chase, the veteran batter was seen visibly incensed, shouting to himself as he retreated toward the Bengaluru dugout.

Kohli had anchored the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pursuit of 206 with remarkable authority, striking eight boundaries and four sixes. His departure in the fourteenth over, caught off the bowling of Jason Holder, triggered a rare emotional outburst that was broadcast live to millions of viewers.

Watch Video

The Stats of a Masterclass

Before his dismissal, Kohli maintained a strike rate of 184.09, effectively neutralising the threat posed by Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada. He shared a vital 100-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who contributed a rapid 55 to the scoreboard before his own exit.

During this innings, Kohli reached a major career milestone by becoming the first player to hit 800 fours in the Indian Premier League. His 81-run knock had placed the home side in a winning position, leaving the remaining middle order with 52 runs to get from the final 38 deliveries.

Unfinished Business at Chinnaswamy

The source of Kohli's frustration appeared to be the timing of his wicket rather than the quality of the delivery. With the match reaching its definitive phase, the former captain seemed determined to finish the game himself to secure Bengaluru's position at the top of the table.

As he entered the pavilion, Kohli’s reaction underscored the high standards he maintains for his own performances. The responsibility now falls on Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma to complete the chase and ensure that Kohli’s substantial contribution does not go to waste in this high-scoring encounter.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How many runs did Virat Kohli score and what was his strike rate?

Virat Kohli scored 81 runs off 44 balls with a strike rate of 184.09.

What milestone did Virat Kohli achieve during his innings?

Kohli became the first player to hit 800 fours in the Indian Premier League.

Who did Virat Kohli share a significant partnership with?

He shared a vital 100-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal.

Why did Virat Kohli appear frustrated after his dismissal?

His frustration seemed to stem from the timing of his wicket, as he was focused on finishing the game.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 10:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli IPL 2026 RCB Vs GT Live RCB VS GT
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