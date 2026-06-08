'Lifeboat On Fire': India Says All 24 Seafarers Safe After Blaze On MT Merry Vex

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HomeNewsIndia'Lifeboat on Fire': India Says 24 Seafarers Safe, Airlifted After Blaze on MT Merry Vex

'Lifeboat on Fire': India Says 24 Seafarers Safe, Airlifted After Blaze on MT Merry Vex

A fire broke out on MT Merry Vex carrying 24 Indian seafarers amid Strait of Hormuz tensions. The government said all crew members are safe and efforts are underway to ensure their security.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fire reported on MT Merry Vex; 24 Indian crew safe.
  • Government coordinates with Ministries, Navy for seafarers' safety.
  • Incident occurred amid Strait of Hormuz tensions; DGS active.

A fire was reported aboard the vessel MT Merry Vex carrying 24 Indian seafarers on Monday, amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider West Asia region. Responding to the reprts, Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Opesh Kumar Sharma said that all the Indian seafarers are safe. Addressing an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said preliminary information indicated that the incident occurred at around 1:30 pm. "There has been a recent report that at around 1:30 pm today, a fire broke out on the vessel MT Merry Vex, which had 24 Indian seafarers on board. Based on the available information, all the Indian seafarers are presently safe," Sharma said.

He added that the government is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Navy to ensure the safety of the crew.

According to the video, the passangers were airlifted. 

Reports Emerge From Strait of Hormuz

The development comes as tensions remain elevated in the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing crisis involving the United States and Iran.

Reports circulating on social media claimed that an oil tanker identified as Marivek came under attack in the strategic waterway and that 24 Indian nationals were on board. Videos purportedly linked to the incident have also surfaced online.

Crew members reportedly said water was entering the vessel and that a fire had broken out on one of its lifeboats, damaging ropes attached to the craft. They also sought urgent assistance. Some reports further claimed that an Indian Navy vessel was operating nearby, though these details have not been independently confirmed.

Government Monitoring Situation

Sharma said the Directorate General of Shipping's control room has remained active in assisting Indian seafarers and their families.

According to the ministry, the control room has handled about 12,020 calls and more than 26,832 emails since its activation. In the past 96 hours alone, it received 390 calls and 968 emails from seafarers, their families and maritime stakeholders.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, through the Directorate General of Shipping, has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,506 Indian seafarers so far, including 32 over the last four days.

He also said that port operations across India remain normal and no congestion has been reported.

Before You Go

Breaking: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil as Rebel MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Defection Buzz

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred involving the MT Merry Vex?

A fire was reported aboard the vessel MT Merry Vex, which was carrying 24 Indian seafarers. The incident reportedly happened around 1:30 pm.

Are the Indian seafarers on the MT Merry Vex safe?

Yes, Director Opesh Kumar Sharma confirmed that all 24 Indian seafarers aboard the MT Merry Vex are presently safe.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Crisis US Iran War News US Iran War News Live Updates MT Merry Vex Indians Trapped
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