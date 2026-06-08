Iran Reopens Airspace After Israeli Strikes Halt; US Disables Tanker Near Hormuz

Indians Asked to Leave

All airports in western Iran have been closed until further notice, and Indian citizens have been advised to leave the country at the earliest by any available means. Meanwhile, sirens have continued to sound across parts of Israel since Monday morning amid ongoing attacks.

Within just 24 hours, the situation in the Middle East has changed dramatically, with widespread destruction on the ground and heightened military activity in the skies.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump, who initiated the war against Iran, appears increasingly constrained by the unfolding crisis. Reports suggest that even close ally and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not fully aligned with Washington's position. Trump has repeatedly appealed for an end to the fighting through social media posts directed at both Iran and Israel.

Fresh Tensions Grip West Asia

Iran's response to Israel went beyond missile strikes. According to reports, messages were written on the missiles, including one stating, "We will not leave Lebanon alone."

Iran later launched a series of attacks using powerful missiles, including the Khyber Shekan, triggering panic in several parts of Israel.

The conflict intensified after Israel targeted Hezbollah positions in Lebanon. Iran had previously warned that it would not remain silent if Hezbollah came under attack. Following Israel's strikes, Tehran launched retaliatory attacks, turning the confrontation into a direct conflict between Iran and Israel.

Images from Tehran showed a contrasting scene. While the region remains gripped by war and uncertainty, large crowds gathered in public squares to express support for Iran's military and celebrate the country's response to Israel.

Trump Calls for Ceasefire

Throughout the crisis, Trump has continued to call for a ceasefire on social media. He said both sides wanted a truce and that final negotiations for peace were underway.

Iran, however, has made it clear that it does not view Israel's actions separately from US policies. Israel, on the other hand, has defended its military action in Lebanon, saying attacks were launched because its citizens were being targeted from there.

Meanwhile, opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has intensified within Israel. Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Tel Aviv, demanding an end to the conflict. Protesters say they do not want future generations to inherit a prolonged war.

Economic Impact and Hormuz Concerns

The conflict, which began on February 28, has continued for months. Although a temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, tensions have persisted. Strategic differences between the United States and Israel have also become more visible, with Washington favouring dialogue and diplomacy while Israel continues to support military pressure.

The war has also affected the global economy. International crude oil prices have risen, while Indian stock markets witnessed sharp declines. The Sensex fell by nearly 800 points and the Nifty dropped around 250 points. The Indian rupee also weakened against the US dollar.

Concerns over energy supplies are growing. Institutions such as the European Central Bank have warned that a prolonged conflict could fuel inflation and slow economic growth.

At the centre of the crisis is the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. Iran's control over the passage has raised concerns about disruptions to international energy supplies.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, military tensions continue to dominate the situation. Iran has claimed that it has halted attacks on Israel for now but warned that any renewed strike on Lebanon would provoke a stronger response.

The international community is now closely watching whether a new agreement can be reached and whether the Strait of Hormuz can reopen fully, easing concerns over the global energy crisis.