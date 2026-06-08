US forces disabled the Palau-flagged oil tanker M/T Marivex in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel was not carrying cargo and was reportedly heading towards Iran.
Explorer
Iran Reopens Airspace After Israeli Strikes Halt; US Disables Tanker Near Hormuz
US disabled the M/T Marivex tanker in the Gulf of Oman as Iran-Israel tensions escalated. Western Iran airports shut, Indians urged to leave, while Trump pushed for a ceasefire amid regional unrest.
Before You Go
Breaking: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil as Rebel MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Defection Buzz
Frequently Asked Questions
What recent action did US forces take in the Gulf of Oman?
How is humanitarian aid currently moving into Gaza?
The Rafah crossing will reopen for limited movement of people. The Kerem Shalom crossing is also set to resume operations for the gradual entry of humanitarian aid.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Iran Reopens Airspace After Israeli Strikes Halt; US Disables Tanker Near Hormuz
World
'We Won't Retreat': President Pezeshkian Vows To Defend Iran Against Threats
World
'Stop The Shooting Immediately': Trump Warns Iran And Israel
World
China's Xi Begins Rare North Korea Visit, To Meet Kim Jong Un In Pyongyang
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by