Manav Suthar Reacts After Winning Player Of The Match On Test Debut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India won decisively; Suthar reflected on his

IND vs AFG Test: Manav Suthar, the 23-year-old youngster, had the absolute best moment of his life as he made his debut in the Test format during the India vs Afghanistan one-match Test series at the New Chandigarh Stadium, which was also hosting its very first international Test match.

The young spinner picked up 6 wickets for just 33 runs in the first innings, registering the third-best bowling figures by an Indian on Test debut. Before him, Narendra Hirwani had taken 8 wickets in each innings against the West Indies in 1988, setting one of the most memorable debut records in Indian Test cricket.

Manav Suthar, the debutant, was also named the Player of the Match after taking 7 wickets in the match. Not just with the ball, he also contributed 28 runs with the bat when India was on the field with the bat.

As the icing on the cake, the hosts won the match by an innings and 300 runs, marking one of the biggest wins in the history of Indian Test cricket.

What Manav Suthar Said

After receiving the Player of the Match award for his exceptional performance in the one-off Test, Manav Suthar also expressed his emotions about making his debut.

He said, "It was a very unreal feeling. It has been my dream from the very beginning to play for India and to play Test cricket. So it was an incredible moment for me, and I honestly felt quite unreal. Even when I went out to bat, I felt quite comfortable. As I settled in and faced a few deliveries, I realised there was a bit of assistance for the spinners on the wicket. Then, when I came on to bowl and delivered my first over, I got the same feeling. After that, my only focus was to keep using the right line, length and pace."

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He further said, "Yes, initially my focus was on understanding how the wicket was playing. That's why I wanted to rely on my stock delivery as much as possible. Once I understood that the wicket was a little slow and required some variation in pace, I started making those adjustments. But the main idea was always to make my stock ball as effective as possible."

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Important Takeaways

Manav Suthar, the 23-year-old left-arm spinner from Rajasthan, also plays for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

Suthar also talked about the lesson he learned at New Chandigarh while making his debut.

He commented, "The biggest lesson is that consistency is everything. You have to keep bowling in the same area over and over again. I think that's the most important thing in Test cricket. It's a format that demands a lot of patience. That's what I've learned - keep being patient, stick to your plans and keep hitting the right areas consistently."