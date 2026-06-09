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HomeNewsWorldUS Judge Strikes Down Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee As 'Unlawful Tax'

US Judge Strikes Down Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee As 'Unlawful Tax'

A US judge has struck down Donald Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee, ruling it was an unlawful tax not authorised by Congress.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 12:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US judge struck down $100,000 H-1B visa fee.
  • The fee was ruled an unlawful tax without congressional approval.
  • Twenty Democratic state attorneys general had challenged this measure.

A US federal judge has struck down the $100,000 fee imposed by President Donald Trump on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers, ruling that the charge amounted to an unlawful tax that had not been authorised by Congress. The decision was delivered by US District Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston on Monday in response to a lawsuit filed by 20 Democratic state attorneys general challenging the measure announced by Trump in September.

Court Ruling

Judge Leo Sorokin ruled that the $100,000 charge on new H-1B visa applications was unlawful and must be invalidated. The court concluded that the fee effectively functioned as a tax that lacked congressional approval.

The ruling represents a setback for the President Trump administration's effort to significantly increase the cost of obtaining H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers.

Also Read: 'Stop The Shooting Immediately': Trump Warns Iran And Israel

Legal Challenge

The case was brought by 20 Democratic state attorneys general who challenged the fee shortly after it was announced in September.

They argued against the dramatic increase in visa costs introduced under Trump's proclamation. Following the legal challenge, the Boston federal court ruled in their favour, declaring the fee invalid.

Also Read: Iran-Israel Ceasefire Collapses On Day 100; Missiles, Airstrikes Push Region Toward Wider War

Before You Go

Breaking: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil as Rebel MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Defection Buzz

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 12:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
H-1B Visa Donald Trump Donald Trump. US Immigration Policy
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