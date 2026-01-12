WATCH: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan Forced Off For Slow Batting In BBL

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan met with an embarrassing moment in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) recently.

Playing for the Melbourne Renegades, the player was forced off the field, retired out, apparently for batting too slow against Sydney Thunder.

Rizwan was batting on 26 off 23 when Will Sutherland, captain of the team, appeared on the boundary rope, signalling the Pakistani batsman to step off the field. Check it out:

Muhammad Rizwan has been retired out by the Melbourne Renegades 👀 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/AuTGoTIHqb — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2026

The Renegades were 154-4 in 18 overs at the time, and ended up setting a target of 171 for the Thunders at the end of 20 overs. The match has, as of this writing, been stopped due to rain interruption.

Mohammad Rizwan's BBL Stats

Rizwan has represented Melbourne Renegades in 8 BBL matches so far, having scored just 167 runs, with the highest being 41.

He plays a strike rate of 101.82, not exactly ideal for the shortest format in the modern era, along with an average of 20.87.

Notably, he was also left out of Pakistan's Asia Cup squad (the tournament was played in the T20 format in 2025), in which the side lost to India in the final.

Whether he gets to play a part in Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 squad remains to be seen as the PCB is yet to announce the squad for the upcoming tournament.

However, this stint in the BBL, especially him being forced off the field for batting slow, likely doesn't help the wicket keeper-batsman's case.

Interestingly, Mohammad Rizwan has made the record books, albeit in an unfortunate sense, by becoming the first foreign player in the competition to be retired out.

His Pakistani teammate and former captain, Babar Azam is also playing in the Australian T20 league, for the Sydney Sixers, and has done worse, scoring 154 runs in 8 matches.

