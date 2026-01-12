Who Is Ayush Badoni? All About India’s Surprise Pick After Washington Sundar’s Injury

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Washington Sundar is an important player for the Indian team across formats, as he can chip in significantly with the bat and ball.

Unfortunately, he has been sidelined from the on-going IND vs NZ ODI series due to an injury that he picked up in the first game, which the Men in Blue won by 4 wickets.

Interestingly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Ayush Badoni as Sundar's replacement a decision that has left many fans surprised.

A Look At Ayush Badoni's Stats

Ayush Badoni plays for Delhi in India's domestic cricket circuit. In fact, he has even captained the state team on some occasions, like in the Ranji Trophy tournament.

In First Class cricket, Badoni boasts 1,681 runs in 21 matches, along with 22 wickets. As for List A cricket, he has scored 693 runs in 27 matches with 18 wickets.

This shows that Ayush Badoni has all-round skills (he bowls right arm off-break), which pegs him to be a decent replacement for Washington Sundar, who himself is a spin-bowling all-rounder.

Notably, the 26-year old has even shown his prowess in the IPL, playing for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He was bought by the franchise in their debut season (2022) under the guidance of Gautam Gambhir, who is now India's Head Coach in all formats.

In 56 IPL matches, Badoni has scored 963 runs, batting for the side in the middle/lower-middle order position, again, a similar position as Sundar's in the Indian team.

He hasn't got much opportunity with the ball in the league though, having only bowled 35 deliveries in the competition so far, and taking 4 wickets.

When Is India's Next ODI vs New Zealand?

Ayush Badoni will join the Indian team in Rajkot, where the next IND vs NZ ODI is scheduled to be played on January 14, 2026.

However, it remains to be seen if the youngster gets a place in the playing XI for the Men in Blue.

It is worth noting that Tilak Varma also seems to be in doubt for the T20 World Cup due to his own recent injury. Therefore, this call-up might be a test for Badoni for the tournament that starts next month.