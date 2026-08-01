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English NewsSportsCricketPakistan Cricket Board Umpire Robbed At Gunpoint, Vehicle Hijacked On Way To Karachi

Pakistan Cricket Board Umpire Robbed At Gunpoint, Vehicle Hijacked On Way To Karachi

Pakistan Cricket Board umpire Aslam Baloch was robbed at gunpoint while travelling to Karachi. Armed men hijacked his vehicle before demanding ransom, according to reports.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PCB umpire Aslam Baloch and colleagues robbed at gunpoint.
  • Armed men hijacked their vehicle, later demanding ransom.
  • Police launched investigation, PCB ensured officials' safe return.

A Pakistan Cricket Board umpire was robbed at gunpoint while travelling to Karachi to attend an official refresher course, according to multiple reports. First-class umpire Aslam Baloch was travelling with four fellow PCB officials when armed men intercepted their vehicle in Balochistan, hijacked it and later demanded a ransom. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

PCB Officials Stopped By Armed Men On Highway

Aslam Baloch was travelling alongside fellow Pakistan Cricket Board umpires Khalid Mahmood, Hameed Khan, Muhammad Rahim and Hidayatullah. The group had left Quetta and was heading to Karachi for a PCB refresher programme.

The officials had stopped for breakfast in Sohrab before continuing their journey. Shortly afterwards, two armed men reportedly blocked the highway near Lakorian, between Khuzdar and Sohrab, forcing the vehicle to stop.

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The attackers allegedly threatened the group at gunpoint and demanded identity cards along with the vehicle's registration documents. The officials complied before being ordered out of the vehicle.

Reports said the group then noticed more than a dozen armed men waiting nearby, leaving them surrounded with little opportunity to resist.

The attackers drove away with Aslam Baloch's vehicle but reportedly returned the officials' personal belongings before leaving them stranded on the roadside.

According to reports, the armed group later contacted the vehicle owner and demanded PKR 2 million for its return. The demand was subsequently reduced to PKR 800,000 during negotiations.

Police Register FIR As PCB Arranges Safe Return

Following the incident, the umpires contacted local police for assistance. An FIR was registered at Sohrab Police Station and an investigation has been launched to identify those responsible and recover the vehicle.

The Pakistan Cricket Board was informed about the incident soon afterwards. The board reportedly instructed the officials to leave the area immediately and continue safely to Karachi.

The five umpires attended the scheduled PCB refresher course after reaching Karachi without further incident.

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For their return journey, the Pakistan Cricket Board arranged commercial flights back to Quetta instead of asking the officials to travel by road again.

The incident has once again highlighted security concerns on parts of the highway network in Balochistan, where armed robberies and vehicle hijackings have been reported in recent years. Police continue to investigate the case, while no arrests had been reported at the time of writing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was robbed at gunpoint in Balochistan?

First-class umpire Aslam Baloch and four other Pakistan Cricket Board officials were robbed while traveling to Karachi for a refresher course.

Where did the robbery of the PCB officials take place?

The incident occurred on a highway in Balochistan, near Lakorian, between Khuzdar and Sohrab, while they were traveling from Quetta to Karachi.

What did the armed group demand after the robbery?

The attackers initially demanded PKR 2 million for the return of Aslam Baloch's vehicle, later reducing the ransom to PKR 800,000 during negotiations.

How did the Pakistan Cricket Board assist the officials after the robbery?

The PCB instructed the officials to proceed safely to Karachi and arranged commercial flights for their return journey to Quetta, avoiding further road travel.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Cricket Board PCB Pakistan Cricket Aslam Baloch Highway Robbery Pakistan Sports News PCB Refresher Course
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