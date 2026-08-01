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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic Spotted With Fitness Trainer In Bandra

WATCH: Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic Spotted With Fitness Trainer In Bandra

Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic was spotted with Aleksandar Alex Ilic in Bandra. The video has gone viral on social media.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Natasa Stankovic spotted in Mumbai with Aleksandar Alex Ilic.
  • Viral video emerged, sparking discussion after her separation.
  • Their relationship status remains unconfirmed, despite public interest.

Natasa Stankovic was spotted in Mumbai's Bandra alongside fitness trainer and close companion Aleksandar Alex Ilic on Friday, with a video of the outing quickly circulating across social media. The sighting has once again drawn attention to Natasa's personal life following her separation from India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Neither Natasa nor Alex has commented publicly on the latest appearance.

Video From Bandra Goes Viral

In the video, Natasa and Aleksandar Alex Ilic are seen together in Bandra. The two were photographed and recorded while moving through the area, with several paparazzi accounts later sharing the footage online.

Natasa was dressed casually during the outing, while Alex also kept a relaxed look. The pair did not stop to interact with photographers before leaving the location.

The appearance has generated fresh discussion across social media, where users have shared clips and reacted to the latest public sighting.

WATCH VIDEO

Natasa and Alex have been seen together on multiple occasions over the past year. Their public appearances have often attracted attention, although neither has confirmed the nature of their relationship.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's IPL 2027 Future Hinges On Captaincy; CSK, KKR, DC Linked

Natasa And Hardik Announced Separation In 2024

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their separation through a joint statement in 2024 after several years together. The two said they had mutually decided to part ways while continuing to co-parent their son, Agastya.

Since then, both have largely kept their personal lives private. Hardik has remained focused on his cricket commitments, while Natasa has continued with her professional work and social media engagements.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav Could Quit Mumbai Indians; This MI Star Might Be The Reason

The latest Bandra sighting comes amid continued public interest in both their lives after the separation. However, there has been no statement from either Natasa or Aleksandar Alex Ilic regarding the viral video.

For now, the footage only confirms that the two were seen together in Bandra. Any further claims about their relationship remain unverified unless they choose to address them publicly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Natasa Stankovic seen with recently?

Natasa Stankovic was recently spotted in Mumbai's Bandra with Aleksandar Alex Ilic. A video of their outing quickly circulated on social media.

What led to the recent attention on Natasa Stankovic's personal life?

Her recent sighting with Aleksandar Alex Ilic in Bandra has drawn attention. This comes after her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Have Natasa Stankovic or Aleksandar Alex Ilic commented on their recent outing?

Neither Natasa Stankovic nor Aleksandar Alex Ilic has commented publicly on their recent appearance or the viral video. Their relationship remains unconfirmed.

When did Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announce their separation?

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their separation in 2024 through a joint statement. They decided to mutually part ways and co-parent their son, Agastya.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Natasa Stankovic Hardik Pandya Aleksandar Alex Ilic Hardik Pandya Ex Wife Natasa Bandra Video
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