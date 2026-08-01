WATCH: Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic Spotted With Fitness Trainer In Bandra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Natasa Stankovic spotted in Mumbai with Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

Viral video emerged, sparking discussion after her separation.

Their relationship status remains unconfirmed, despite public interest.

Natasa Stankovic was spotted in Mumbai's Bandra alongside fitness trainer and close companion Aleksandar Alex Ilic on Friday, with a video of the outing quickly circulating across social media. The sighting has once again drawn attention to Natasa's personal life following her separation from India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Neither Natasa nor Alex has commented publicly on the latest appearance.

Video From Bandra Goes Viral

In the video, Natasa and Aleksandar Alex Ilic are seen together in Bandra. The two were photographed and recorded while moving through the area, with several paparazzi accounts later sharing the footage online.

Natasa was dressed casually during the outing, while Alex also kept a relaxed look. The pair did not stop to interact with photographers before leaving the location.

The appearance has generated fresh discussion across social media, where users have shared clips and reacted to the latest public sighting.

WATCH VIDEO

Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Ex- Wife Natasa Stankovic Spotted With Her Boyfriend In Mumbai.#HardikPandya #NatasaStankovic pic.twitter.com/TPtiFjJSz3 — Indian Clicks (@IndianClicks) August 1, 2026

Natasa and Alex have been seen together on multiple occasions over the past year. Their public appearances have often attracted attention, although neither has confirmed the nature of their relationship.

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Natasa And Hardik Announced Separation In 2024

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their separation through a joint statement in 2024 after several years together. The two said they had mutually decided to part ways while continuing to co-parent their son, Agastya.

Since then, both have largely kept their personal lives private. Hardik has remained focused on his cricket commitments, while Natasa has continued with her professional work and social media engagements.

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The latest Bandra sighting comes amid continued public interest in both their lives after the separation. However, there has been no statement from either Natasa or Aleksandar Alex Ilic regarding the viral video.

For now, the footage only confirms that the two were seen together in Bandra. Any further claims about their relationship remain unverified unless they choose to address them publicly.