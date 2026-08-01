WATCH: Virat Kohli's Huge Role In Saransh Jain's India Call-Up At 33

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom All-rounder Saransh Jain, 33, earned maiden India call-up.

His consistent domestic performances secured the Test selection.

Virat Kohli's fitness inspired him, dismissing age as barrier.

Father's message and family sacrifice fueled his long journey.

Saransh Jain's maiden India call-up has come after years of persistence rather than early success. The 33-year-old all-rounder has been included in India's squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and believes his age never stood in the way. Instead, he credits Virat Kohli's fitness standards for changing his mindset and helping him remain ready for international cricket.

Virat Kohli Became His Biggest Fitness Inspiration

Jain, who has been named in India's squad as a spin-bowling all-rounder, said Kohli's commitment to fitness convinced him that age should never become a barrier if preparation remains consistent.

Speaking to PTI, Jain said:

"Age is just a number. For me, it is the same. The fitness trend that Virat Kohli has been doing, I think he is the youngest on the ground. I get motivated by seeing him and work hard for my fitness."

The Madhya Pradesh cricketer will now travel with the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka beginning on August 15.

His selection stands out because he earned it through domestic performances rather than the IPL route. Jain has never featured in the league despite building a consistent first-class record over several seasons.

WATCH VIDEO

SARANSH JAIN TALKING ABOUT VIRAT KOHLI & HIS GREATNESS.🐐 (PTI).



- King Kohli, The Inspiration. pic.twitter.com/UFWdCv73lN — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) August 1, 2026

He has scored 2,223 runs at an average of 31.75 and taken 188 wickets at 27.30 in 54 first-class matches.

Jain said his role was always straightforward. He believed performances across domestic cricket would eventually attract the selectors' attention.

"In the last 3-4 years, I have had a very good performance. The main thing is with the selectors. They note down all the things you have done recently and what performance you have given in the past 3-4 years. I think they select based on all those things."

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Father's Message Changed His Career

Jain also reflected on the difficult period when he considered stepping away from cricket while his father battled cancer.

His father, Subodh Jain, encouraged him to continue chasing his dream despite his illness. Unable to speak, he wrote a message that still motivates his son.

"Beta, tu jitna accha karega, main utni jaldi theek ho jaaunga."

Jain said that message became the driving force behind his career.

He admitted the India call-up was the result of years of sacrifice made by his entire family rather than his efforts alone.

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"We have been waiting for this for 26 years. There is a lot of hard work and struggle behind it. There are sacrifices, not just mine but of my family as well. This journey has been very up and down in my life. Finally, I have got this reward, and I am very happy. I am happy for my father and my family."

The call-up completes a journey built through domestic cricket, resilience and patience. For Jain, it is also proof that strong performances and sustained fitness can still open the door to international cricket, regardless of age.