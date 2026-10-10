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English NewsSportsCricket'Doesn't Concern Me': Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Comeback

'Doesn't Concern Me': Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Comeback

Shami reacts after Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India recall, insisting his focus remains on Bengal cricket despite being overlooked for the New Zealand T20I tour.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohammed Shami overlooked for India T20I squad, Bhuvneshwar recalled.
  • Shami congratulated Kumar, maintaining focus on his domestic cricket.
  • He highlighted consistent domestic performances and fitness for Bengal.

Mohammed Shami has made his position clear after Bhuvneshwar Kumar earned a recall to India's T20I squad for the New Zealand tour, while the Bengal fast bowler was overlooked once again. Despite the contrasting outcomes, Shami insists that his attention remains on performing whenever he gets an opportunity, rather than worrying about another national team call-up. The selectors' decision has renewed attention on Shami's international future.

Shami Reacts To Bhuvi's India Recall

Speaking to RevSportz, Shami congratulated his fellow fast bowler but made it clear that Bhuvneshwar Kumar's selection would not affect his own approach to the game.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the chance to play for India, and that's good for him, but his selection doesn't concern me."

Read More: Dinesh Karthik Takes Surprising Stand On IPL Impact Player Rule Despite Admitting Its Biggest Flaw

He also underlined that his priority is to make the most of every opportunity he receives, with his attention currently on domestic cricket.

"Wherever I get the chance to play, I will give my best. Right now, my focus is firmly on this Ranji match."

The pacer then addressed the repeated disappointment of missing out on national selection despite continuing to turn out for Bengal.

Shami Highlights His Domestic Performances And Fitness

Shami has been an important part of India's bowling attack in major tournaments, including the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

His last international appearance came in March 2025, after which injuries initially disrupted his progress.

Although he subsequently returned to action in domestic cricket, an India comeback has remained elusive. Shami believes his performances and fitness record for Bengal speak for themselves.

"The same thing has been happening with me for the last two or three years. I have been performing and have proved my fitness for Bengal. If I don't get the chance to play for India again, it's not my loss."

With domestic cricket offering him another platform to deliver, Shami appears determined to let his performances do the talking, regardless of what happens with India's selection plans.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Mohammed Shami react to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recall to the national team?

Shami congratulated Bhuvneshwar Kumar on his selection but stated that it does not concern his own approach to the game. He focuses on performing wherever he gets an opportunity.

What is Mohammed Shami's current priority?

Shami's priority is to give his best in every opportunity he receives. His current attention is firmly on the ongoing Ranji match.

What is Shami's perspective on missing out on national selection despite good domestic performance?

Shami believes his performances and fitness for Bengal speak for themselves. He stated that if he doesn't get the chance to play for India again, it's not his loss.

When was Mohammed Shami's last international appearance?

Mohammed Shami's last international appearance for India was in March 2025. After this, injuries initially disrupted his progress.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Mohammed Shami BCCI Bhuvneshwar Kumar
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