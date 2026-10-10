'Doesn't Concern Me': Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Comeback

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammed Shami overlooked for India T20I squad, Bhuvneshwar recalled.

Shami congratulated Kumar, maintaining focus on his domestic cricket.

He highlighted consistent domestic performances and fitness for Bengal.

Mohammed Shami has made his position clear after Bhuvneshwar Kumar earned a recall to India's T20I squad for the New Zealand tour, while the Bengal fast bowler was overlooked once again. Despite the contrasting outcomes, Shami insists that his attention remains on performing whenever he gets an opportunity, rather than worrying about another national team call-up. The selectors' decision has renewed attention on Shami's international future.

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Speaking to RevSportz, Shami congratulated his fellow fast bowler but made it clear that Bhuvneshwar Kumar's selection would not affect his own approach to the game.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the chance to play for India, and that's good for him, but his selection doesn't concern me."

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He also underlined that his priority is to make the most of every opportunity he receives, with his attention currently on domestic cricket.

"Wherever I get the chance to play, I will give my best. Right now, my focus is firmly on this Ranji match."

The pacer then addressed the repeated disappointment of missing out on national selection despite continuing to turn out for Bengal.

Shami Highlights His Domestic Performances And Fitness

Shami has been an important part of India's bowling attack in major tournaments, including the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

His last international appearance came in March 2025, after which injuries initially disrupted his progress.

Although he subsequently returned to action in domestic cricket, an India comeback has remained elusive. Shami believes his performances and fitness record for Bengal speak for themselves.

"The same thing has been happening with me for the last two or three years. I have been performing and have proved my fitness for Bengal. If I don't get the chance to play for India again, it's not my loss."

With domestic cricket offering him another platform to deliver, Shami appears determined to let his performances do the talking, regardless of what happens with India's selection plans.