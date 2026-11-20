Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress leads Rajasthan panchayat elections with substantial gains.

BJP faced major setbacks, notably losing Jaipur district.

RLP won Chief Minister's constituency amid political controversies.

Congress has emerged as the frontrunner in Rajasthan’s panchayat elections, winning or leading in nearly two-thirds of the 37 districts where Zila Parishad results and trends have been reported. The BJP, meanwhile, is ahead in only eight districts, while independents and other parties are leading in four.

Of the 37 districts, Congress has won or is leading in 24. The BJP has secured or is ahead in eight, while independents and other candidates are leading in four districts. No party has secured a majority in the remaining district.

The trends point to a significant setback for the BJP, with Congress emerging as the dominant force despite reported differences and factionalism within its ranks.

Congress Outpaces BJP In Panchayat Samiti Elections

The Congress has also maintained a substantial lead in the Panchayat Samiti elections. Of the 419 committees across Rajasthan, results or trends have emerged for 373 so far.

Congress has won or is leading in 194 Panchayat Samitis, while the BJP has secured or is ahead in 89. Independents and other candidates are leading in 64 committees. No party has secured a majority in the remaining committees where trends have been reported.

The figures show Congress ahead of the BJP by more than two times in the Panchayat Samiti contest, adding to the ruling party's electoral setback.

BJP's Setback Most Visible In Jaipur

The BJP's performance has been particularly weak in the state capital, Jaipur. Of the 57 Zila Parishad seats in the district, results for 45 have been declared, and Congress has already secured a clear majority.

Congress has won 31 of these 45 seats, while the BJP has managed just 12. The remaining two seats have gone to other candidates. In another setback for the BJP, sitting Jaipur Zila Parishad chairperson Rama Chopra has lost the election.

Congress has also secured a clear majority in 14 of Jaipur's 22 Panchayat Samitis. The BJP has won a majority in only two.

RLP Wins Majority In Bhajanlal Sharma's Sanganer

The National Democratic Party (RLP), led by Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, has secured a clear majority in Sanganer, the Assembly constituency represented by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

The results have dealt a major blow to the BJP in Jaipur, while Congress has registered strong gains despite internal differences and factionalism.

The outcome comes against the backdrop of recent youth protests and political controversies, including the opposition's allegations of 'vote chori' and the debate over changes to University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. These issues have featured prominently in the political discourse in the state ahead of the local body polls.