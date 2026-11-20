Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SCO strengthens cooperation through shared cultural heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said cultural connections were the strongest guarantee for global peace, as he addressed the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Delhi’s Purana Qila.

Pointing to the ongoing conflicts and unrest across the world, Modi said India was bringing countries together to discuss civilisational connections at a time when global conversations were largely dominated by war and instability.

He said cultural and civilisational cooperation would strengthen ties among SCO member countries, adding that the forum could generate new ideas and create opportunities for collaboration.

PM Modi Highlights Role Of Shared Civilisational Heritage

Modi noted that the SCO had recently marked 25 years since its inception and had strengthened cooperation among member countries in areas such as security, the economy and connectivity.

He expressed confidence that the new forum would help deepen these ties through cultural engagement and shared civilisational experiences, which, he said, could play an important role in bringing the world together.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Purana Qila as a symbol of India's cultural heritage. Referring to its history, he said scholars traced the fort's origins thousands of years back to the era of the Mahabharata.

Cultural Performances At Purana Qila Convey Message Of Unity

Modi said the cultural performances at the venue offered a glimpse into India's traditions while conveying a message of love and unity for humanity.

He referred to performances featuring Vedic hymns, Buddhist philosophy and the journey of Lord Hanuman, describing them as expressions of India's cultural heritage and its message of togetherness.

The Prime Minister's remarks came as the three-day forum, being held from November 20 to 22, brought civilisational and cultural cooperation into focus under the SCO framework.

Shekhawat Invokes ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’

Addressing the forum, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the SCO had emerged over its 25-year journey as an important platform for mutual trust, cooperation and shared progress.

He said the civilisations represented by member countries had been connected for millennia through the exchange of ideas, knowledge, philosophy, art and spirituality. Civilisations, he added, flourished through dialogue and mutual enrichment rather than isolation.

Shekhawat said India's proposal for the forum was inspired by the country's civilisational philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, or the world is one family, which he said resonated with the SCO's emphasis on mutual respect, equality and shared development.

‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’: Shekhawat On India's Cultural Heritage

Shekhawat described India as one of the world's oldest living civilisations, saying its traditions of knowledge, philosophy, science, literature and art had enriched humanity for millennia.

He said India's cultural revival under Modi's leadership was guided by the principle of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’, or development alongside heritage.

The minister added that heritage should not be viewed merely as a reminder of the past. Monuments, manuscripts, traditional art and cultural institutions, he said, should become sources of knowledge, livelihoods, creativity and national confidence.