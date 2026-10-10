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English NewsSportsIPLDinesh Karthik Takes Surprising Stand On IPL Impact Player Rule Despite Admitting Its Biggest Flaw

Dinesh Karthik Takes Surprising Stand On IPL Impact Player Rule Despite Admitting Its Biggest Flaw

Dinesh Karthik backs retaining the IPL Impact Player rule for 2027 despite concerns over fewer close games and its potential impact on India's all-rounder development.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IPL's Impact Player rule divides opinion on player development.
  • Dinesh Karthik noted the rule initially created exciting, high-scoring games.
  • Karthik advises against immediate scrapping due to team planning.

Impact Player Rule IPL: The Indian Premier League’s Impact Player rule continues to divide opinion, with its influence extending beyond match tactics to the development of Indian cricket talent. While the provision gives teams greater flexibility during games, concerns remain about whether it has reduced opportunities for genuine all-rounders to emerge. Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik has recognised the drawbacks but believes the IPL should avoid making an immediate change. 

Karthik Reflects On Impact Player Rule’s Influence

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik reflected on how the rule has changed the nature of IPL contests since its introduction, pointing to a shift in the excitement surrounding high-scoring matches.

Karthik recalled how the provision initially added a new dimension to the tournament, creating opportunities for dramatic chases and competitive finishes. However, he believes the recent trend has not always delivered the same level of suspense.

"When it first came on, it was very good because there were high-scoring games and there were a lot of teams that were almost chasing it down. But strangely, this last season, there were not too many close games."

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"It just felt like one team scored a lot, and another team ended up chasing it down. And if you look at how the impact player rule has impacted the IPL, it was quite positive at the start."

He also observed that the excitement associated with the rule gradually diminished as teams adapted to its tactical advantages.

"But slowly but steadily, it started losing the charm and the reason why it was there,"

Why Karthik Wants The IPL To Retain The Rule

Beyond its effect on match dynamics, Karthik raised concerns about the rule’s implications for Indian cricket’s all-rounder pool.

With teams able to introduce a specialist batter or bowler as an additional option, the incentive to develop players capable of contributing in both departments could be affected.

"It helped make the game more high-scoring than what it was. But it definitely decreased the chances of India as a cricketing country producing all-rounders,"

Despite these reservations, the RCB batting coach believes changing the regulations immediately could disrupt team planning.

Franchises have assembled squads with the existing provision in mind, making continuity an important consideration ahead of the next season.

"But what I wouldn't want is it to be scrapped for this season because teams have been picked with having an impact player in mind. So it makes a lot of sense."

His position highlights the challenge facing the IPL, balancing entertainment and tactical flexibility with the long-term development of Indian cricket talent.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main concern about the Impact Player rule?

It reduces opportunities for genuine all-rounders to emerge. With teams able to introduce specialist players, the incentive to develop multi-skilled players is affected.

How has the Impact Player rule affected match dynamics in the IPL, according to Dinesh Karthik?

Karthik noted that it initially brought high-scoring games and close finishes. However, he feels its charm has diminished, with fewer close games in the last season.

Why does Dinesh Karthik suggest retaining the Impact Player rule despite its drawbacks?

He believes an immediate change would disrupt team planning, as franchises have already assembled squads with the existing provision in mind for the upcoming season.

What was Dinesh Karthik's initial observation about the Impact Player rule's effect on IPL matches?

Karthik observed that it initially added a new dimension, creating opportunities for dramatic chases and competitive finishes with many high-scoring games.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dinesh Karthik RCB Impact Player IPL
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