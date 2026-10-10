Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL's Impact Player rule divides opinion on player development.

Dinesh Karthik noted the rule initially created exciting, high-scoring games.

Karthik advises against immediate scrapping due to team planning.

Impact Player Rule IPL: The Indian Premier League’s Impact Player rule continues to divide opinion, with its influence extending beyond match tactics to the development of Indian cricket talent. While the provision gives teams greater flexibility during games, concerns remain about whether it has reduced opportunities for genuine all-rounders to emerge. Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik has recognised the drawbacks but believes the IPL should avoid making an immediate change.

Karthik Reflects On Impact Player Rule’s Influence

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik reflected on how the rule has changed the nature of IPL contests since its introduction, pointing to a shift in the excitement surrounding high-scoring matches.

Karthik recalled how the provision initially added a new dimension to the tournament, creating opportunities for dramatic chases and competitive finishes. However, he believes the recent trend has not always delivered the same level of suspense.

"When it first came on, it was very good because there were high-scoring games and there were a lot of teams that were almost chasing it down. But strangely, this last season, there were not too many close games."

Also Check || WATCH: Steve Smith's Bizarre Move Turns Heads In South Africa vs Australia Test



"It just felt like one team scored a lot, and another team ended up chasing it down. And if you look at how the impact player rule has impacted the IPL, it was quite positive at the start."

He also observed that the excitement associated with the rule gradually diminished as teams adapted to its tactical advantages.

"But slowly but steadily, it started losing the charm and the reason why it was there,"

Why Karthik Wants The IPL To Retain The Rule

Beyond its effect on match dynamics, Karthik raised concerns about the rule’s implications for Indian cricket’s all-rounder pool.

With teams able to introduce a specialist batter or bowler as an additional option, the incentive to develop players capable of contributing in both departments could be affected.

"It helped make the game more high-scoring than what it was. But it definitely decreased the chances of India as a cricketing country producing all-rounders,"

Despite these reservations, the RCB batting coach believes changing the regulations immediately could disrupt team planning.

Franchises have assembled squads with the existing provision in mind, making continuity an important consideration ahead of the next season.

"But what I wouldn't want is it to be scrapped for this season because teams have been picked with having an impact player in mind. So it makes a lot of sense."

His position highlights the challenge facing the IPL, balancing entertainment and tactical flexibility with the long-term development of Indian cricket talent.