India strengthened its position in the first Test against New Zealand, reaching 159/1 at stumps on Day 2. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 52, while Devdutt Padikkal was batting on 16 at the close of play. Earlier, New Zealand were bowled out for 368 in their first innings. In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal led India's charge with an impressive knock of 85.

New Zealand resumed their first innings on the second day at their overnight score of 243/5. Glenn Phillips went on to score the second century of his Test career, while Henry Nicholls continued his impressive batting display at the other end. The visitors added 125 runs to their overnight total before getting bowled out for 368. Nicholls remained unbeaten on 175.

New Zealand bundled out for 368

New Zealand finished their first innings with 368 runs on the board. Akash Deep provided India with the first breakthrough of the day, clean-bowling Glenn Phillips for 118. The Kiwi team subsequently lost its final five wickets for just 82 runs.

Apart from Phillips, Akash Deep also dismissed Kyle Jamieson. Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling attack with four wickets, while Akash Deep picked up three. Anshul Kamboj claimed two wickets, and Prasidh Krishna accounted for one batter.

Team India takes control

India have put themselves in a strong position in the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Despite missing out on a well-deserved century, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a crucial innings of 85 runs and provided India with a solid start alongside KL Rahul.

The opening pair stitched together an impressive 130-run partnership, putting the Indian team in a commanding position. Rahul went on to complete his half-century and remained unbeaten at the end of the day's play, giving India further momentum heading into Day 3.

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.