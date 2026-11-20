Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cyclonic storm Akvan made landfall, Odisha avoided major damage.

Authorities safely evacuated 300,000 people before the storm.

Akvan weakened, made landfall with 70-80 kmph winds.

Heavy rainfall occurred, disrupting transport; 47 trains cancelled.

Cyclonic storm Akvan completed its landfall along India's eastern coast on Friday morning, with Odisha escaping major damage and loss of life. Authorities had evacuated around 300,000 people from vulnerable coastal areas and shifted them to safer shelters ahead of the storm.

The cyclone crossed the coastline near the port town of Gopalpur between 7:30 am and 8:30 am, bringing sustained winds of 70-80 kmph and gusts of up to 90 kmph. The landfall process was completed by 11:20 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin.

The IMD said the storm was likely to move nearly north-northeastwards across Odisha and weaken into a deep depression within the next three hours, followed by a further downgrade into a depression over the subsequent six hours.

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said no major damage or loss of life had been reported in the state.

Cyclone Akvan Weakens Before Landfall

Akvan had earlier been forecast to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 90-100 kmph. However, it weakened considerably by Friday morning.

Officials attributed the weakening to vertical wind shear, a broad and poorly organised circulation, and the storm's rapid movement over the sea.

According to the IMD, the cyclone's wind speed remained around 60-70 kmph, with gusts reaching 80 kmph along and off the southern Odisha coast.

3 Lakh People Evacuated, Over 4,000 Pregnant Women Shifted

Ganjam district, identified as the storm's ground zero, accounted for nearly half of the approximately 300,000 people evacuated across Odisha.

Authorities also shifted more than 4,000 pregnant women to safer locations ahead of the cyclone. Of these, 1,450 have delivered babies at cyclone shelters, officials said.

The state government activated 9,341 cyclone shelters and deployed 418 teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Services to carry out rescue and relief operations.

Another 28 Fire Services teams have been kept on standby to respond to any emergency.

Heavy Rainfall In Several Districts, More Showers Expected

Several districts, including Bhadrak, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri, have reported heavy rainfall.

The IMD has forecast that rainfall will continue over the next two days. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are also likely to receive significant rainfall during this period.

47 Trains Cancelled, Bus Services Suspended In Ganjam

Cyclone-related disruptions have affected rail and road transport across the region.

A total of 47 trains have been cancelled, including 41 by the East Coast Railway, while 28 others have been rescheduled.

The Odisha government is coordinating with the Railways to manage the disruptions. Two senior officials are monitoring the situation round the clock from the state control room.

Bus services in Ganjam district remained suspended on Friday.