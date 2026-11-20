Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, has shared pictures and videos from her 38th birthday celebrations on Instagram. She celebrated her birthday on Thursday, November 19, with Dhoni making the occasion special by spending quality time with her in the mountains. A video showing the former India captain driving through the scenic hills has also caught the attention of fans.

Sakshi offered fans a glimpse of her birthday celebrations through an Instagram post featuring photographs with Dhoni and some close friends. While several pictures appear to have been taken at home, the final photograph and an accompanying video reveal that the couple also enjoyed an evening surrounded by mountains.

In one of the videos, Dhoni can be seen driving through the hills, while Sakshi records the moment from the passenger seat. The final picture shows the couple sitting together. Dhoni is seen wearing a black half-sleeved T-shirt, while Sakshi is dressed in a sweater.

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MS Dhoni and Sakshi enjoying a peaceful drive through the beautiful Patratu Valley in his car. ❤️🏞️ #MSDhoni https://t.co/iSPDJeW1Uq — Yash MSdian ™️ 🦁 (@itzyash07) November 20, 2026

MS Dhoni during the birthday celebration of Sakshi ❤️ https://t.co/JFQCHvyTcn — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 20, 2026

MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who captained India to victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020. However, he continued playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL titles and remains closely associated with the franchise. According to the information provided, he has now been appointed as the team's mentor for the 2027 season. He could also make his first appearance at the IPL auction table.

The mini-auction for IPL 2027 is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16, with Dhoni potentially taking on a new role in the franchise's preparations for the upcoming season.