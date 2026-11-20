For the past two seasons, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has organised the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during the same period as the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world's biggest T20 competition. The move was apparently aimed at competing with the IPL, but the significant gap between the two leagues in terms of business and commercial value is widely recognised.

Now, a prominent PSL franchise owner has acknowledged the challenges of this approach. Nadeem Omar, owner of Quetta Gladiators, has admitted that the PSL cannot match the IPL commercially and revealed that he is open to selling his franchise.

Since 2025, PSL has been conducted between March and May, overlapping with the IPL schedule. However, Omar believes that competing directly with the Indian league has not been a favourable decision for Pakistan cricket.

Speaking about the possibility of selling his franchise, he said, "It seems the time has come to step away from the PSL. If we receive a good offer that meets our terms, we are prepared to sell the Quetta Gladiators."

'We cannot compete with IPL'

Omar, who also serves as the president of the Karachi City Cricket Association, described the attempt to compete with the IPL as a major miscalculation. He pointed out that the two leagues operate in very different commercial markets, making it difficult for the PSL to match the financial strength of its Indian counterpart.

"We cannot compete with the IPL or its market. Our market is quite limited compared to India's. We simply do not have the kind of sponsors willing to invest in the PSL on the scale seen in the IPL," Omar said.

He also highlighted the IPL's multiple revenue streams, explaining that the league generates substantial earnings through broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandise. According to him, these commercial opportunities give the IPL a significant advantage over the PSL.

Quetta Gladiators owner highlights merchandise concerns

Omar also discussed the difficulties franchise owners face in generating revenue through official merchandise. He revealed that Quetta Gladiators had priced their official jerseys at 1,000 rupees, but counterfeit products were being sold in the market for as little as 200 rupees.

The availability of cheaper imitation jerseys affects the sales of official merchandise and creates another challenge for franchises attempting to increase their earnings.

Notably, Quetta Gladiators have been among the established teams in the Pakistan Super League. The franchise has reached the tournament's final four times and won the title once. Despite its history in the competition, Omar is now considering selling the team if he receives an offer that meets his expectations.