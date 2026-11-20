Glenn Phillips has produced a remarkable performance against India, continuing his impressive run across formats. After showcasing his batting skills in the T20I and ODI matches, the New Zealand all-rounder has now scored a century in the first Test of the series at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. With this achievement, Phillips has entered the record books.

His innings becomes even more special considering New Zealand were struggling at 70/5 when he arrived at the crease. Batting at number seven, Phillips joined Henry Nicholls and stitched together a crucial 216-run partnership for the sixth wicket, helping his team recover from a difficult position.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening Test. Jasprit Bumrah gave the visitors an excellent start by dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham in the very first over. Bumrah went on to claim two more wickets, while Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj also contributed with a wicket each.

New Zealand soon found themselves in deep trouble at 70/5. However, Phillips and Nicholls combined to stabilise the innings and ensured that the hosts finished the opening day without losing another wicket. Phillips went on to complete his century on the second day, achieving a historic milestone.

Glenn Phillips becomes first player to achieve this feat

Glenn Phillips has become the first cricketer to score centuries against India in all three international formats within a single calendar year. He began this remarkable run in January, when he scored 106 runs in an ODI against India in Indore. He followed it up with another century, scoring 107 runs in a T20I against India in Auckland last month. New Zealand won that match by 87 runs.

Phillips has now completed the remarkable feat by scoring a hundred in the Test format. During the first innings of the opening Test, he scored 118 runs off 216 deliveries, hitting 14 boundaries. His outstanding sixth-wicket partnership with Nicholls, worth 216 runs, proved instrumental in New Zealand's recovery.

Rohit Sharma had previously achieved this milestone

With this achievement, Phillips has become the second batter in international cricket to score centuries in all three formats against the same opponent in a single calendar year.

Before the New Zealand batter, only former India captain Rohit Sharma had accomplished this feat. Rohit achieved the milestone against Sri Lanka in 2017. Phillips has now joined the Indian star in this exclusive list, while becoming the first player to achieve the distinction against India.