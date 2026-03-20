Former India Cricketer Quits BCCI Commentary Panel; Alleges Colour Discrimination

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Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has sparked a major controversy in the cricketing world after announcing his retirement from the BCCI commentary panel. In a series of social media posts on Friday, the veteran broadcaster alleged that he has been consistently overlooked for high-profile roles, citing "colour discrimination" as a potential reason for his lack of opportunities over the past two decades.

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I am retiring from commentary for BCCI — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 20, 2026

Two Decades of Being Overlooked

Sivaramakrishnan, who began his broadcasting career in 2000, expressed frustration over being bypassed for key match-day duties such as tosses, pitch reports, and post-match presentations. He noted that even during the tenure of former head coach Ravi Shastri, newcomers were given preference over him for these specific assignments.

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If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and new comers come in do pitch report Tosses Presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 20, 2026

"If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and newcomers come in to do pitch report, tosses, presentations even when (Ravi) Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason," he posted on X (formerly Twitter). When a fan probed further, the former cricketer pointed toward discrimination based on skin colour as a decisive factor in the board's selection process for on-screen talent.





Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts to Sudden Exit

The announcement has divided the internet, with fans and former players weighing in on the gravity of the allegations. India's legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was among the first to react, expressing his surprise and disappointment at the timing of the decision just ahead of the new season.

"Oh no! Why not this IPL?" Ashwin wrote, quoting the veteran's announcement. The exit marks the end of a 26-year association with the microphone for a man who was once a staple of Indian cricket broadcasts.

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Oh no! Why not this IPL? https://t.co/ZufOluzyoG — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 20, 2026

A Decorated Playing Career

Before transition to the commentary box, Sivaramakrishnan was a standout performer for India during the 1980s. Though he played only nine Tests and 16 ODIs, his impact was significant. He is best remembered for his match-winning 12-wicket haul against England in 1984 and his pivotal role in India’s 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship triumph in Australia.

Under Sunil Gavaskar’s captaincy, he finished as the leading wicket-taker in that tournament, a rare feat for a spinner in Australian conditions at the time. He also served as a player representative on the ICC Cricket Committee, further cementing his stature as a respected voice in the game before this sudden and controversial departure.