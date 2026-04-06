Kolkata Weather Update: Rain Forecast During KKR vs PBKS Match Hours

Kolkata Weather Update: Cricket fans are keeping a nervous eye on the skies as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prepare to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens today, April 6, 2026. Following a series of dramatic encounters between these two sides in recent years - ranging from record-breaking chases to historic low-scoring defenses - the biggest threat to today's game isn't the opposition, but the weather.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata is currently under influence of unstable weather conditions due to Kalbaishakhi (Nor'wester) storms. These seasonal storms often bring sudden thunderstorms, sharp rain, and gusty winds, and they are forecast to persist between April 6 and April 9.

Kolkata Weather Report: Rain Threat At Eden Gardens

The hourly rain probability for KKR vs PBKS match duration is as follows:

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM - 40%

8:00 PM - 9:00 PM - 50%

9:00 PM - 10:00 PM - 20%

10:00 PM -11:00 PM - 10%

11:00 PM -12:00 AM - 10%

With a 50% chance of rain during the peak first-innings hours, there is a big risk of a delayed start or frequent interruptions.

Impact on Teams and Preparation

The weather has already disrupted both teams' preparations. On the eve of the match, outdoor training sessions were effectively washed out as steady rain forced the ground staff to keep the pitch and outfield under full covers. KKR was forced to move their practice indoors, while PBKS faced similar limitations.

For KKR, this match is a crucial "must-win" after losing their first two games of the season. They also face a tactical challenge against their former captain, Shreyas Iyer, who now leads Punjab Kings and will be looking to plot a victory on his former home ground.

Eden Gardens’ Drainage Advantage

Despite the gloomy forecast, there is hope for a result. Eden Gardens boasts one of the most advanced drainage systems in India. The ground staff is renowned for their ability to dry the field and resume play quickly even after heavy downpours. Unless there is sustained, torrential rain throughout the evening, the match is likely to proceed, potentially as a shortened game.