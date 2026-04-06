Kolkata is experiencing unstable weather due to Kalbaishakhi storms, with thunderstorms and rain expected between April 6th and April 9th. There's a significant chance of rain during the match hours.
Kolkata Weather Update: Rain Forecast During KKR vs PBKS Match Hours
Eden Gardens Rain Update: In tonight's KKR vs PBKS clash, the real challenge isn’t the opponent - it’s the weather that could steal the spotlight.
Kolkata Weather Update: Cricket fans are keeping a nervous eye on the skies as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prepare to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens today, April 6, 2026. Following a series of dramatic encounters between these two sides in recent years - ranging from record-breaking chases to historic low-scoring defenses - the biggest threat to today's game isn't the opposition, but the weather.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata is currently under influence of unstable weather conditions due to Kalbaishakhi (Nor'wester) storms. These seasonal storms often bring sudden thunderstorms, sharp rain, and gusty winds, and they are forecast to persist between April 6 and April 9.
Kolkata Weather Report: Rain Threat At Eden Gardens
The hourly rain probability for KKR vs PBKS match duration is as follows:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM - 40%
8:00 PM - 9:00 PM - 50%
9:00 PM - 10:00 PM - 20%
10:00 PM -11:00 PM - 10%
11:00 PM -12:00 AM - 10%
With a 50% chance of rain during the peak first-innings hours, there is a big risk of a delayed start or frequent interruptions.
Impact on Teams and Preparation
The weather has already disrupted both teams' preparations. On the eve of the match, outdoor training sessions were effectively washed out as steady rain forced the ground staff to keep the pitch and outfield under full covers. KKR was forced to move their practice indoors, while PBKS faced similar limitations.
For KKR, this match is a crucial "must-win" after losing their first two games of the season. They also face a tactical challenge against their former captain, Shreyas Iyer, who now leads Punjab Kings and will be looking to plot a victory on his former home ground.
Eden Gardens’ Drainage Advantage
Despite the gloomy forecast, there is hope for a result. Eden Gardens boasts one of the most advanced drainage systems in India. The ground staff is renowned for their ability to dry the field and resume play quickly even after heavy downpours. Unless there is sustained, torrential rain throughout the evening, the match is likely to proceed, potentially as a shortened game.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the weather forecast for the KKR vs PBKS match on April 6th?
What is the probability of rain during the KKR vs PBKS match?
The rain probability ranges from 40% between 7-8 PM, peaking at 50% between 8-9 PM, and then decreasing to 10-20% later in the evening.
How has the weather affected team preparations?
Outdoor training sessions for both KKR and PBKS were canceled due to rain, forcing them to move their practice indoors. This has impacted their preparations for the match.
Does Eden Gardens have good drainage?
Yes, Eden Gardens has one of the most advanced drainage systems in India. The ground staff is skilled at quickly preparing the field after rain, which could allow the match to proceed.