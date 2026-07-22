'He Is At Par With Virat Kohli': Ex-India Star Makes Massive KL Rahul Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wasim Jaffer praised KL Rahul's talent and technical ability.

Jaffer believes Rahul's raw talent matches Virat Kohli's.

Kohli's elite mentality, however, creates the ultimate separation.

Wasim Jaffer On Virat Kohli KL Rahul: Former India opener and domestic cricket legend Wasim Jaffer has made a striking assessment of KL Rahul, claiming the batsman possesses the talent and technical quality to stand alongside Virat Kohli. However, Jaffer also explained why he believes Kohli continues to occupy a different level in world cricket. Speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan, Jaffer praised Rahul's all-round batting ability while drawing a fascinating comparison with one of India's greatest modern-day cricketers.

Jaffer Rates Rahul Among The Very Best

KL Rahul has often earned admiration for his elegant stroke play and versatility across formats, and Jaffer believes those qualities place him in elite company. Highlighting Rahul's calm approach and complete batting skill set, he said:

"KL is a top-class player who plays all three formats remarkably well. Technically sound, composed, and level-headed."

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Jaffer then went a step further by suggesting Rahul's natural ability matches that of Kohli.

"In terms of pure talent and quality, I genuinely believe he is at par with Virat Kohli,"

The comments are likely to spark debate among cricket fans, given Kohli's remarkable achievements for India across all three formats.

Why Kohli Still Stands Apart

While placing Rahul among the game's finest talents, Jaffer believes there is one defining factor that separates the two batters.

According to him, Kohli's extraordinary mindset and relentless drive have enabled him to produce unmatched consistency over the years.

Explaining the difference, Jaffer remarked:

"it is Virat's elite mentality that creates that ultimate separation between KL and Virat."

Kohli's career has been defined by sustained excellence, record-breaking performances and an insatiable hunger for runs, qualities that have made him one of the greatest batters in cricket history.

KL Rahul, meanwhile, has showcased flashes of brilliance throughout his career and remains one of India's most technically accomplished batters.

Jaffer's comparison suggests that while Rahul's cricketing ability has never been in doubt, reaching Kohli's legendary status ultimately comes down to maintaining the same unwavering competitive mindset.