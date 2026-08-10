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English NewsNewsJharkhand Protest: CM Soren Urges Students Not To Be Misled; BJP Calls Statewide Shutdown On Tuesday

Jharkhand Protest: CM Soren Urges Students Not To Be Misled; BJP Calls Statewide Shutdown On Tuesday

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren urged protesting students to resolve their demands through dialogue, as BJP called a statewide bandh for August 11.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 10:55 PM (IST)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has appealed to protesting students to maintain peace and resolve their demands through dialogue, saying the government has heard their concerns and will act with “utmost seriousness and sensitivity”. Soren thanked officials and police personnel for handling Monday’s student movement with restraint and responsibility. He said students have the right to express their views peacefully in a democracy and assured them that the government is committed to making the examination system more transparent, technology-enabled, secure and accountable.

Meanwhile, the BJP has called for a Jharkhand bandh on August 11.

Soren Appeals For Dialogue

“The government has heard you,” he said, adding that senior ministers had remained in constant dialogue with the students.

Soren assured the protesters that action would be taken on their demands with seriousness and sensitivity. He said the government had recently taken action against those found guilty, regardless of who they were.

The Chief Minister said the government’s objective was to remove shortcomings in the system so that students would not face difficulties in the future.

Also Read: ‘No Firing Took Place At Jantar Mantar, Rahul Misleading People’: JP Nadda Hits Back

Focus On Exam Reforms

Soren said the government wanted to make the examination system more transparent, technology-enabled, secure and accountable.

He also stressed the importance of students participating in the process of reform, saying Jharkhand should not merely discuss problems but set an example by finding solutions.

Also Read: ‘Not Interested In Fantasy Conversations’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Amit Shah, Demands Answers on Student Firing

The Chief Minister also alleged that some opposition leaders had attempted to disrupt the atmosphere and mislead students for political gain.

He appealed to students not to fall for what he described as political narratives.

“You are the future of Jharkhand,” Soren said, reiterating that the government’s responsibility was to listen to students and resolve their problems rather than ignore their concerns.

BJP Calls Jharkhand Bandh

Meanwhile, the BJP has called for a Jharkhand bandh on August 11.

The bandh comes amid the ongoing student agitation in the state and the confrontation between protesters and the administration during Monday’s movement.

Before You Go

BIG UPDATE: Jharkhand Students Face Water Cannon, Refuse to Back Down

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 10:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Jharkhand Student Protest
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