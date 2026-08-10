CM Soren Urges Students Not To Be Misled; BJP Calls Statewide Shutdown On Tuesday

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has appealed to protesting students to maintain peace and resolve their demands through dialogue, saying the government has heard their concerns and will act with “utmost seriousness and sensitivity”. Soren thanked officials and police personnel for handling Monday’s student movement with restraint and responsibility. He said students have the right to express their views peacefully in a democracy and assured them that the government is committed to making the examination system more transparent, technology-enabled, secure and accountable.

Meanwhile, the BJP has called for a Jharkhand bandh on August 11.

Soren Appeals For Dialogue

“The government has heard you,” he said, adding that senior ministers had remained in constant dialogue with the students.

आज के छात्र आंदोलन के दौरान संयम, संवेदनशीलता और पूरी जिम्मेदारी के साथ स्थिति को संभालने के लिए प्रशासन और पुलिस के सभी अधिकारियों एवं जवानों का मैं धन्यवाद करता हूं।



मेरे प्यारे युवा साथियों,



आपने अपनी मांगों को लेकर शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से अपनी आवाज़ उठाई। लोकतंत्र में अपनी बात… — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 10, 2026

Soren assured the protesters that action would be taken on their demands with seriousness and sensitivity. He said the government had recently taken action against those found guilty, regardless of who they were.

The Chief Minister said the government’s objective was to remove shortcomings in the system so that students would not face difficulties in the future.

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Focus On Exam Reforms

Soren said the government wanted to make the examination system more transparent, technology-enabled, secure and accountable.

He also stressed the importance of students participating in the process of reform, saying Jharkhand should not merely discuss problems but set an example by finding solutions.

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The Chief Minister also alleged that some opposition leaders had attempted to disrupt the atmosphere and mislead students for political gain.

He appealed to students not to fall for what he described as political narratives.

“You are the future of Jharkhand,” Soren said, reiterating that the government’s responsibility was to listen to students and resolve their problems rather than ignore their concerns.

BJP Calls Jharkhand Bandh

Meanwhile, the BJP has called for a Jharkhand bandh on August 11.

The bandh comes amid the ongoing student agitation in the state and the confrontation between protesters and the administration during Monday’s movement.