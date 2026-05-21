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HomeSportsCricketKapil Dev Partied With Cigarettes, Whiskey And Beers? 1983 World Cup Winner Breaks Silence

Kapil Dev Partied With Cigarettes, Whiskey And Beers? 1983 World Cup Winner Breaks Silence

Former cricketer Kirti Azad clarifies that the viral Grosvenor Hotel bill from the 1983 World Cup victory is entirely fake and carries a forged signature.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 21 May 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kirti Azad denies viral 1983 World Cup celebration receipt.
  • Receipt falsely claims extravagant spending at Grosvenor Hotel.
  • Team celebrated at Westmoreland Hotel, not Grosvenor.
  • Azad states Kapil Dev's signature on receipt is forged.

Former Indian all-rounder Kirti Azad has strongly refuted a viral social media image purporting to show an extravagant celebratory hospitality receipt from the nation's historic 1983 World Cup victory. The widely circulated document suggested that the triumphant squad marked their landmark achievement with substantial purchases of alcohol and cigarettes at a luxury hotel in London.

Fabricated Memorabilia Discovered

The online post featured an invoice from the Grosvenor Hotel containing items such as expensive champagne, spirits, and tobacco products. The document appeared to carry the official authorization of the legendary championship-winning captain.

WATCH POST

“This is fake. It is all over social media. We stayed at Westmoreland Hotel, next to Lords cricket Ground, London. After the victory on 25 June 1983 celebrations took place all night till morning of 26th June. We never went to this hotel. The signature of Kapil Dev is also forged,” Azad clarified on X.

Inaccuracies In Location

The veteran cricketer emphasized that the entire team remained together at their designated accommodation near the match venue during the historic evening. He dismissed any claims that players visited alternative premises.

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Azad maintained that the squad celebrated their monumental achievement responsibly within their own quarters. The fabricated receipt has nonetheless generated intense discussions among cricket enthusiasts regarding past sporting eras.

Enduring Historical Legacy

Despite the contemporary digital misinformation, the viral sensation has inadvertently allowed fans to reminisce about the iconic performance that transformed the trajectory of domestic cricket.

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The monumental victory over the formidable West Indies team at Lord’s shattered decades of international dominance. It ultimately established a new era of global popularity for the sport across the subcontinent.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the viral social media image about?

A viral social media image falsely claims to show an extravagant hospitality receipt from India's 1983 World Cup victory celebration.

Did the Indian team celebrate their 1983 World Cup win at the Grosvenor Hotel?

No, Kirti Azad stated the team stayed at the Westmoreland Hotel and never visited the Grosvenor Hotel for celebrations.

Is the signature of Kapil Dev on the receipt authentic?

Kirti Azad clarified that the signature of Kapil Dev on the purported receipt is forged.

Where did the 1983 Indian cricket team celebrate their World Cup victory?

The team celebrated all night at the Westmoreland Hotel, which was located next to Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kirti Azad Indian Cricket History Kapil Dev Signature 1983 World Cup Celebration Bill Grosvenor Hotel Fake Bill Lord's 1983 Victory.
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