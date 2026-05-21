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HomeSportsJwala Gutta Exposes Indian Badminton, Raises Big Padma Shri Question: 'I'd Have Made Reels And Danced'

Jwala Gutta Exposes Indian Badminton, Raises Big Padma Shri Question: 'I'd Have Made Reels And Danced'

Former India doubles star Jwala Gutta criticises the national badminton association, alleging a lack of bench strength, funding struggles, and a culture of silence.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 21 May 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jwala Gutta criticizes badminton administration for favoritism and lack of vision.
  • She questions her exclusion from civilian honors, citing PR over achievement.
  • Gutta highlights the lack of player solidarity and developmental bench strength.
  • She faces funding struggles for her non-profit badminton academy.

The former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jwala Gutta has launched a scathing critique of the national badminton administration, alleging widespread favouritism and a deficiency in long-term developmental vision. Speaking candidly about structural failures, the decorated doubles player expressed deep disappointment with the current sporting culture and the conspicuous lack of elite bench strength within the country.

Jwala Gutta explicitly questioned why she has been repeatedly overlooked for the civilian honour, taking a direct swipe at the modern focus on public relations over athletic achievement.

“Why am I not getting Padma Shri? Had I known PR was important, I'd have made reels and danced.” Gutta said.

Culture of Silence

The decorated athlete questioned the reluctance of contemporary sports personalities to address systemic issues openly. She suggested that a prevailing environment of compromise was actively hindering structural progress.

“No one is talking. Everyone is adjusting, compromising. Even the association. The worst part is the players, ex-players who are getting into the association. Even they are not feeling bad that there is no bench strength,” Gutta told IANS.

International Development Comparisons

The bronze medallist contrasted the local infrastructure with international systems that successfully produce successive generations of champions. She argued that domestic grassroots development continues to experience severe neglect.

“Look at China; if one world champion gets injured, there is another world champion waiting in line. He will play in one or two tournaments and become a world champion. That is what you call bench strength, and we don't have bench strength,” Gutta explained during the interview.

Academy Funding Difficulties

Reflecting on her current initiatives, the former national champion revealed the immense difficulties she faces in securing corporate social responsibility backing for her non-profit training facility in Hyderabad.

“Even I have opened an academy, and I know how much I am struggling to get some donations. It is a completely non-profit organisation, but I am struggling to get CSR because I am not influential enough and I don't have good relations like others,” she stated to IANS.

Establishment Relationship Friction

Her uncompromising public stance has created considerable distance between herself and current sports administrators. She noted that her honesty has historically made her an unpopular figure within management circles.

“Because I speak my mind, now I am not liked by the system. I am not liked by people who are ruling right now, whether it is badminton or otherwise,” Gutta asserted when discussing her standing.

Historical Legal Battles

The world number five recalled past disputes with the governing federation, emphasising that her legal interventions were entirely necessitated by a fundamental need to protect her professional playing career.

“I never asked anything personally for myself. I went to the high court for the right to play because someone was saying he would stop me from playing,” she clarified.

Self-Funded Representation

Despite holding the top position domestically, she claimed that she was repeatedly forced to personally finance her international tournament appearances while lower-ranked individuals received comprehensive financial backing.

“Even though I was the national champion in 2007, 2008, and 2009, I played international tournaments at my own cost. My juniors were sent with the Indian team, and they were losing in qualifying rounds, while I won tournaments,” Gutta revealed.

Lack of Solidarity

The veteran athlete expressed lingering hurt regarding the total absence of public support from her contemporary sporting peers during the most challenging periods of her career.

“When sports persons are in trouble, they seek someone to speak for them. But when I was in trouble, not one sports person opened his or her mouth,” she recalled.

Identity Beyond Sport

She warned that athletes who refuse to participate in broader conversations risk losing their public relevance entirely once their active competitive playing careers finally come to an end.

“After you stop playing badminton, everyone will stop talking about you because you never spoke. You never said anything apart from badminton,” she cautioned.

Family Support System

Gutta concluded by acknowledging that her ability to confront the governing body was entirely dependent on the unyielding support provided by her immediate family members.

“I say I am lucky. I got a family who encouraged me and were my backbone. I could fight against the association because my family supported me,” she explained.

Privilege and Duty

The iconic player emphasised that individuals who have attained security have a societal obligation to speak out on behalf of those who remain completely unrepresented.

“If privileged people are not speaking for people who are not privileged, then what is going to happen to our country?” she concluded.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Jwala Gutta feel she has been overlooked for civilian honors?

Gutta questions why she has not received the Padma Shri, suggesting the focus has shifted from athletic achievement to public relations and branding.

What is Jwala Gutta's main criticism of the national badminton administration?

She alleges widespread favouritism and a lack of long-term developmental vision, leading to a deficiency in elite bench strength.

How does Jwala Gutta contrast Indian badminton development with international standards?

She points to countries like China, which have a strong bench of champions ready to step in, while Indian grassroots development is neglected.

What challenges does Jwala Gutta face in funding her non-profit academy?

She struggles to secure corporate social responsibility funding because she is not considered influential enough and lacks connections that others have.

Why did Jwala Gutta engage in past legal battles with the badminton federation?

She states her legal interventions were necessary to protect her professional playing career from being obstructed by certain individuals.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jwala Gutta Indian Badminton Sports Politics Sports Administration Jwala Gutta Interview IANS Badminton Bench Strength
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