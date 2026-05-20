21 Maiden Overs In A Row! Historic Bowling Record Still Untouched Globally

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rameshchandra Nadkarni bowled 21 consecutive maiden overs.

This defensive feat occurred against England in 1964.

Nadkarni's spell had an exceptional economy rate.

He was also a competent lower-middle-order batsman.

Most Consecutive Maiden Overs Record: The extraordinary world record for the most consecutive maiden overs bowled in Test cricket history remains completely untouched more than six decades after its historic creation. Set by legendary Indian left-arm spinner Rameshchandra Gangaram Nadkarni, the iconic defensive feat represents a bygone era of absolute line and length accuracy that modern aggressive batting formats will simply never permit to be replicated.

Nadkarni Stuns England In Madras

Popularly known as Bapu within the global sporting community, the accurate spinner orchestrated his timeless masterpiece against England on January 12, 1964, at the Madras Corporation Stadium.

The disciplined bowler completely choked the visiting top order by delivering an astonishing 21 consecutive maiden overs, effectively frustrating established international batsmen across several hours of play.

His final analytical figures for that lengthy single-innings bowling deployment read an unbelievable 32 overs, 27 maidens, five runs, and no wickets.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's 'Love' For CSK Questioned By Former CSK Legend: 'Love Was Not Visible'

An Unrivalled Economy Rate

The astonishing spell yielded a microscopic economy rate of 0.15 runs per over, establishing a definitive benchmark for high-volume bowling economy within the long-form arena.

Nadkarni’s legendary career, which spanned the golden years between 1955 and 1968, was heavily defined by his near-obsidional dedication to maintaining strict pitching trajectories during practice.

He represented the national side in 41 official Test fixtures, accumulating 88 wickets with career-best innings figures of six for 43 secured against New Zealand in Wellington.

ALSO READ | Alipore Court Acquits Mohammed Shami In Cheque Bounce Case Filed By Wife Hasin Jahan

A Highly Competent All-Round Legacy

Beyond his exceptional reputation as the most miserly bowler in international cricket, the versatile player was a highly accomplished lower-middle-order batsman.

He compiled 1,414 runs for the national side at an average of 25.70, highlighted by an unbeaten innings of 122 runs against England later in that same famous 1964 series.

His extensive first-class ledger is equally formidable, boasting 8,880 runs alongside exactly 500 wickets across 191 appearances for regional domestic giants Bombay and Maharashtra.

Inviting Further Archive Discussions

The historic multi-session lockdown stands firmly as one of the ultimate statistical anomalies within the global sports archive, alongside modern structural batting milestones.

With modern multi-format players facing heavily altered field restrictions and bats designed for maximum power transmission, defensive containment strategies have transformed entirely.

Please let us know in the comments section which records besides the one listed above won’t be beaten by any cricketer soon.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Test Captain Apologises, Surrenders Captaincy Fate To PCB After Humiliating 2-0 Sweep