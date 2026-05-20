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HomeSportsCricket21 Maiden Overs In A Row! Historic Bowling Record Still Untouched Globally

21 Maiden Overs In A Row! Historic Bowling Record Still Untouched Globally

A look at the iconic world record set by Indian spinner Bapu Nadkarni in 1964, who delivered 21 consecutive maiden overs in a legendary Test match spell against England.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 20 May 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rameshchandra Nadkarni bowled 21 consecutive maiden overs.
  • This defensive feat occurred against England in 1964.
  • Nadkarni's spell had an exceptional economy rate.
  • He was also a competent lower-middle-order batsman.

Most Consecutive Maiden Overs Record: The extraordinary world record for the most consecutive maiden overs bowled in Test cricket history remains completely untouched more than six decades after its historic creation. Set by legendary Indian left-arm spinner Rameshchandra Gangaram Nadkarni, the iconic defensive feat represents a bygone era of absolute line and length accuracy that modern aggressive batting formats will simply never permit to be replicated.

Nadkarni Stuns England In Madras

Popularly known as Bapu within the global sporting community, the accurate spinner orchestrated his timeless masterpiece against England on January 12, 1964, at the Madras Corporation Stadium.

The disciplined bowler completely choked the visiting top order by delivering an astonishing 21 consecutive maiden overs, effectively frustrating established international batsmen across several hours of play.

His final analytical figures for that lengthy single-innings bowling deployment read an unbelievable 32 overs, 27 maidens, five runs, and no wickets.

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An Unrivalled Economy Rate 

The astonishing spell yielded a microscopic economy rate of 0.15 runs per over, establishing a definitive benchmark for high-volume bowling economy within the long-form arena.

Nadkarni’s legendary career, which spanned the golden years between 1955 and 1968, was heavily defined by his near-obsidional dedication to maintaining strict pitching trajectories during practice.

He represented the national side in 41 official Test fixtures, accumulating 88 wickets with career-best innings figures of six for 43 secured against New Zealand in Wellington.

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A Highly Competent All-Round Legacy

Beyond his exceptional reputation as the most miserly bowler in international cricket, the versatile player was a highly accomplished lower-middle-order batsman.

He compiled 1,414 runs for the national side at an average of 25.70, highlighted by an unbeaten innings of 122 runs against England later in that same famous 1964 series.

His extensive first-class ledger is equally formidable, boasting 8,880 runs alongside exactly 500 wickets across 191 appearances for regional domestic giants Bombay and Maharashtra.

Inviting Further Archive Discussions

The historic multi-session lockdown stands firmly as one of the ultimate statistical anomalies within the global sports archive, alongside modern structural batting milestones.

With modern multi-format players facing heavily altered field restrictions and bats designed for maximum power transmission, defensive containment strategies have transformed entirely.

Please let us know in the comments section which records besides the one listed above won’t be beaten by any cricketer soon.

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Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who holds the record for the most consecutive maiden overs in Test cricket?

Rameshchandra Gangaram Nadkarni, also known as Bapu, holds the record for bowling 21 consecutive maiden overs. He achieved this against England on January 12, 1964.

What were Rameshchandra Nadkarni's bowling figures in that record-breaking spell?

His figures were an unbelievable 32 overs, 27 maidens, five runs conceded, and no wickets taken. This resulted in an exceptional economy rate of 0.15 runs per over.

Is this record likely to be broken in modern cricket?

The article suggests this record is unlikely to be replicated due to modern aggressive batting, altered field restrictions, and bats designed for power.

Was Nadkarni only known for his bowling?

No, beyond his bowling prowess, Nadkarni was also a highly competent lower-middle-order batsman. He scored 1,414 Test runs for India, including an unbeaten 122.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bapu Nadkarni Bapu Nadkarni Unbreakable Record 21 Consecutive Maiden Overs India Vs England 1964 Madras Test Most Economical Bowling Spell Test Cricket Rameshchandra Gangaram Nadkarni Stats
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