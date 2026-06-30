IPL Cricketer Shashank Singh Breaks Silence After FIR, Denies Allegations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricketer Shashank Singh, father, driver face FIR over cook's allegations.

Singh denies claims, alleging cook misrepresented, took private photos.

Cook alleged abuse, assault; police registered FIR, noting injuries.

Shashank Singh FIR: Punjab Kings batsman Shashank Singh has issued his first public response after an FIR was reportedly registered against him, his father Shailesh Singh, and the family's driver over allegations made by a domestic cook. The complaint, filed at Ratibad Police Station in Bhopal, accuses the trio of assault, verbal abuse and wrongful confinement. Shashank has strongly denied the accusations, insisting that the events described in the complaint do not reflect what actually happened.

The IPL cricketer shared his side of the story during an interview with ANI, claiming the complainant had misrepresented himself while seeking employment at the family's residence.

Shashank Singh Denies Allegations

Responding to the FIR, Shashank rejected claims that the cook had been held against his will and questioned the complainant's intentions.

"No, we didn't hold him hostage, it is true that he arrived claiming to be a cook, but he wasn't a cook at all. He didn't know how to cook; he was just here to have fun, taking videos and photos, and even going into my room. Since he was doing things like that, I suspect he came with the intention of stealing. We are very fortunate that, from what we’ve checked so far, nothing has been stolen,"

Read More: IPL Star Shashank Singh Faces FIR After Cook Makes Serious Allegations

The 34-year-old also addressed allegations surrounding the complainant's mobile phone, explaining why it was allegedly taken.

"It is true that his phone contained videos and photos of the house, so my mother had him delete them because they were very private,"

According to Shashank, the family initially considered approaching the authorities after discovering photographs and videos being recorded inside the house.

"The police haven't approached us so far. When we caught him taking photos and videos, my sister suggested dialing 100. But he pleaded, and I let him go," the IPL star stated.

FIR Registered Following Cook's Complaint

The FIR stems from allegations made by 31-year-old Vipendra Singh Tomar, who claimed he had travelled from Rewa after being offered employment as a cook. In his complaint, Tomar alleged he was verbally abused, assaulted and prevented from leaving after expressing his intention to quit the job.

He further claimed his mobile phone had been confiscated and that he suffered injuries following an alleged altercation.

Police reportedly later conducted a medical examination, which reportedly noted visible injury marks. Based on the complaint, Ratibad Police registered an FIR against Shashank Singh, his father and their driver.

Shashank, however, maintained that violence was never an option for him and dismissed the allegations outright.