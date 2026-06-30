IPL Star Shashank Singh Faces FIR After Cook Makes Serious Allegations: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricketer Shashank Singh, father, driver booked for alleged assault.

Cook alleged verbal abuse, confinement, job offer turning disturbing.

Police registered FIR after medical exam confirmed cook's injuries.

Shashank Singh FIR: Punjab Kings star Shashank Singh has reportedly been named in a police case alongside his father, retired IPS officer Shailesh Singh, following allegations made by a domestic cook employed at the family's residence in Bhopal. According to ANI, the FIR also includes the family's driver, who is being said to be investigated by the Ratibad Police. The complaint has triggered a criminal investigation after the cook accused the three of physically assaulting him, verbally abusing him and preventing him from leaving the premises.

Complaint Alleges Job Offer Took Disturbing Turn

The complainant, identified as 31-year-old Vipendra Singh Tomar from Rewa district, told police that he had travelled to Bhopal after being offered work through a mutual contact.

According to his statement, the position came with a monthly salary of Rs 15,000, accommodation, meals and the promise of help in securing a government job at a later stage.

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Tomar claimed the atmosphere inside the house changed almost immediately after he began working. He alleged that criticism over the meals he prepared soon escalated into repeated verbal abuse and an intimidating work environment.

The complaint further alleges that his mobile phone was taken away, leaving him unable to contact family members or seek assistance, while he was pressured to continue working despite expressing his intention to leave.

Alleged Assault Under Police Investigation

According to the FIR, Tomar attempted to isolate himself by locking the door of a room after tensions escalated. He alleged that Shashank Singh, Shailesh Singh and the driver forced their way inside before assaulting him.

Police later sent the complainant for a medical examination, which reportedly documented visible injuries on his face and body. Those findings have been added to the investigation file.

Following the complaint, Ratibad Police reportedly registered an FIR against all three accused.