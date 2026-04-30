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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Playoff Spots Decided? Mumbai Among 3 Teams Facing Exit

IPL 2026 Playoff Spots Decided? Mumbai Among 3 Teams Facing Exit

More than 50% of the league phase in the Indian Premier League 2026 season has already been completed.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 06:49 PM (IST)

More than half of the league stage in the Indian Premier League 2026 season is already complete. On April 29, the 41st match saw the Mumbai Indians take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, where Mumbai went down by six wickets. That defeat has significantly dented their playoff hopes.

However, Mumbai aren’t alone - two other teams are also staring at a similar risk of early elimination.

Alongside Mumbai, both Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants find themselves in a precarious position. All three sides have played eight matches each and managed just two wins. Mumbai and Lucknow have suffered six losses apiece, while Kolkata have five defeats, with one match ending in a no-result due to rain - giving them a slight edge with an extra point.

Mumbai Indians’ Scenario

Mumbai Indians have just 4 points from 8 matches, having lost six games. With six fixtures remaining, their path is extremely narrow. Winning all six would take them to 16 points - a tally that can sometimes be enough for qualification. However, even a single loss from here would cap them at 14 points, leaving their playoff chances hanging by a thread.

Also on ABP Live | IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals To Face A Ban? BCCI Plans Strict Action

Lucknow Super Giants’ Scenario

The situation is nearly identical for the Lucknow Super Giants. With 2 wins and 6 losses, they also sit on 4 points. They, too, must win all their remaining six matches to reach 16 and stay in contention. Any further slip-up would likely end their hopes of making the top four.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Scenario

Kolkata Knight Riders are marginally better placed with 5 points, thanks to a washed-out match. They have 2 wins, 5 losses, and 1 no-result from 8 games. If they win all six of their remaining matches, they can reach 17 points and become strong playoff contenders. But even one defeat could make qualification extremely difficult from that point onward.

Also on ABP Live | Can Virat Kohli Clinch IPL 2026 Orange Cap Today? Here's What He Needs To Do

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which teams are currently in a precarious position in IPL 2026?

Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants are in a precarious position, having each played eight matches and secured only two wins.

What is the current points situation for Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai Indians have 4 points from 8 matches, with six losses. They need to win all remaining six games to have a chance at qualification.

How does Kolkata Knight Riders' situation differ from Mumbai and Lucknow?

Kolkata Knight Riders have a slight edge with 5 points due to one no-result match from rain. They have 2 wins and 5 losses from 8 games.

What is the maximum points Mumbai Indians can achieve if they win all remaining matches?

If Mumbai Indians win all six of their remaining fixtures, they can reach a maximum of 16 points.

Published at : 30 Apr 2026 06:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Indians IPL IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Playoff
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