GT vs RR IPL Qualifier Live Streaming: How To Watch Gujarat vs Rajasthan Live On TV, Online

GT vs RR IPL Qualifier Live Streaming: A spot in the grand finale is on the line as Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) square off against Riyan Parag's surging Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-stakes IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash. The winner advances to meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Sunday's title match, while the loser exits the tournament.

Know how and when to watch GT vs RR IPL 2026 match live:

Q1: When is GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match being played?

The crucial knockout match is scheduled for Friday, May 29, 2026.

Q2: What is the official match start time for GT vs RR?

The match will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The toss is scheduled to take place 30 minutes prior, at 7:00 PM IST.

Q3: Which stadium is hosting GT vs RR Qualifier 2 match?

The game will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh - a venue known for producing high-scoring thrillers this season.

Q4: Where can I watch live telecast of GT vs RR on TV in India?

Indian television viewers can watch the match live across the Star Sports Network. The linear broadcast will be available on the following channels with regional commentary: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English) Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Q5: How can I live stream GT vs RR match online in India?

Digital viewers can stream the entire match live on the JioHotstar app and its official desktop website.

Q6: Is the live stream for GT vs RR match free to watch?

Yes, cricket fans in India can stream the match absolutely free of charge on mobile devices via the JioHotstar app. However, streaming on smart TVs or desktop browsers may require a premium subscription tier.

Q7: Where can international fans stream the match outside India?

Broadcasting options vary by region: United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket and the Sky Go app. Australia: Fox Cricket and the Kayo Sports streaming service. MENA Countries (UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.): Free streaming is accessible via the Cricbuzz app/website.United States & Canada: Willow TV.