GT vs RR Head to Head, Predicted Lineups, Mullanpur Pitch Report For IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat Titans face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 for grand finale spot.

Gujarat Titans hold a 7-3 head-to-head advantage over Rajasthan Royals.

Mullanpur pitch offers balanced scoring; dew favors second-innings batting.

Key battles: Sooryavanshi vs. GT pacers, Gill vs. Jadeja.

GT vs RR Head to Head, Predicted Lineups, Mullanpur Pitch Report: The race for the ultimate crown reaches a crucial stage as Gujarat Titans take on a highly confident Rajasthan Royals squad in Qualifier 2 at New Chandigarh today. The eventual winner of this sudden-death knockout fixture will instantly seal a direct spot in Sunday’s grand finale against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This live blog will be updated immediately as the match progresses.

GT vs RR Head-to-Head Stats

The historical rivalry between these two heavyweights clearly favours the franchise from Gujarat across previous competitive tournament cycles. Out of the ten matches played between the sides so far, Gujarat Titans have secured an impressive seven victories.

Conversely, the inaugural champions have managed to emerge victorious on just three separate occasions against their multi-title-winning rivals. However, past statistics will hold very little weight under the intense psychological pressure of a sudden-death playoff encounter tonight.

Mullanpur Pitch Dynamics and Crucial Toss Factor

The freshly prepared pitch surface at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium offers an exceptionally balanced, high-scoring contest for modern aggressive hitters. The blended black-and-red soil layout provides true, highly consistent bounce throughout forty overs.

First Innings Advantage: Fast bowlers can extract genuine seam movement and extra carry with the hard new ball during the opening powerplay.

Second Innings Challenge: The track flattens out beautifully into an absolute batting paradise as the match progresses into the later stages.

The Dew Factor: Expect heavy evening dew to heavily impact the outfield from the tenth over of the second innings onwards.

GT vs RR Playing 11 and Lineups

Gujarat Titans (GT) Probable XI: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Key Player Rivalries To Track Closely

The explosive powerplay battle between fifteen-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the elite pace pairing of Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada will define the opening overs. Sooryavanshi enters this fixture following a record-breaking 97-run knock.

Meanwhile, the tactical battle between Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill and veteran slow bowler Ravindra Jadeja will heavily dictate the momentum across the crucial middle overs. The side that manages these miniature match-ups cleanly will qualify tonight.