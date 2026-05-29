Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLGT vs RR Head to Head, Predicted Lineups, Mullanpur Pitch Report For IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

GT vs RR Head to Head, Predicted Lineups, Mullanpur Pitch Report For IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

GT vs RR Head to Head, Predicted Lineups, Mullanpur Pitch Report: Check the pitch report, head-to-head stats, and predicted Playing 11s.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 29 May 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gujarat Titans face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 for grand finale spot.
  • Gujarat Titans hold a 7-3 head-to-head advantage over Rajasthan Royals.
  • Mullanpur pitch offers balanced scoring; dew favors second-innings batting.
  • Key battles: Sooryavanshi vs. GT pacers, Gill vs. Jadeja.

GT vs RR Head to Head, Predicted Lineups, Mullanpur Pitch Report: The race for the ultimate crown reaches a crucial stage as Gujarat Titans take on a highly confident Rajasthan Royals squad in Qualifier 2 at New Chandigarh today. The eventual winner of this sudden-death knockout fixture will instantly seal a direct spot in Sunday’s grand finale against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This live blog will be updated immediately as the match progresses.

GT vs RR Head-to-Head Stats

The historical rivalry between these two heavyweights clearly favours the franchise from Gujarat across previous competitive tournament cycles. Out of the ten matches played between the sides so far, Gujarat Titans have secured an impressive seven victories.

Conversely, the inaugural champions have managed to emerge victorious on just three separate occasions against their multi-title-winning rivals. However, past statistics will hold very little weight under the intense psychological pressure of a sudden-death playoff encounter tonight.

Mullanpur Pitch Dynamics and Crucial Toss Factor

The freshly prepared pitch surface at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium offers an exceptionally balanced, high-scoring contest for modern aggressive hitters. The blended black-and-red soil layout provides true, highly consistent bounce throughout forty overs.

First Innings Advantage: Fast bowlers can extract genuine seam movement and extra carry with the hard new ball during the opening powerplay.

Second Innings Challenge: The track flattens out beautifully into an absolute batting paradise as the match progresses into the later stages.

The Dew Factor: Expect heavy evening dew to heavily impact the outfield from the tenth over of the second innings onwards.

GT vs RR Playing 11 and Lineups

Gujarat Titans (GT) Probable XI: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Key Player Rivalries To Track Closely

The explosive powerplay battle between fifteen-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the elite pace pairing of Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada will define the opening overs. Sooryavanshi enters this fixture following a record-breaking 97-run knock.

Meanwhile, the tactical battle between Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill and veteran slow bowler Ravindra Jadeja will heavily dictate the momentum across the crucial middle overs. The side that manages these miniature match-ups cleanly will qualify tonight.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are playing in Qualifier 2 today?

Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 today. The winner advances to the grand finale.

What is the head-to-head record between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals?

Gujarat Titans have a dominant head-to-head record against Rajasthan Royals, winning seven out of ten matches played.

How does the pitch at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium play?

The pitch offers a balanced, high-scoring contest with consistent bounce. Fast bowlers may find early success, while the track becomes a batting paradise later.

What is the impact of dew in the second innings?

Heavy evening dew is expected to significantly impact the outfield from the tenth over of the second innings onwards.

Which player matchups will be crucial in the game?

The powerplay battle between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and GT's pace attack, and the middle-overs contest between Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja are key.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 May 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
GT Vs RR Live GT Vs RR GT Vs RR Qualifier 2 Playing 11 Mullanpur Pitch Report Today Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals Head To Head Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL 2026.
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
GT vs RR Head to Head, Predicted Lineups, Mullanpur Pitch Report For IPL 2026 Qualifier 2
GT vs RR Head to Head, Predicted Lineups, Mullanpur Pitch Report For IPL 2026 Qualifier 2
IPL
Rishabh Pant Quits Captaincy! Massive Leadership Reset Hits Lucknow Super Giants
Rishabh Pant Quits Captaincy! Massive Leadership Reset Hits Lucknow Super Giants
IPL
Hardik Pandya's Next Move: Teams That Could Target Star All-Rounder For IPL 2027
Hardik Pandya's Next Move: Teams That Could Target Star All-Rounder For IPL 2027
IPL
GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026 Q2: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Faces Riyan Parag's Rajasthan
GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026 Q2: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Faces Riyan Parag's Rajasthan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Pune Poison Liquor Case Sparks Violence After 13 Deaths, Liquor Shop Vandalised
WILDFIRE ALERT: Forest Fires Spread Across J&K, Himachal & Uttarakhand Amid Rising Heatwave
GEOPOLITICAL TENSION: Bandar Abbas Strategic Hub in Focus Amid US–Iran Clash & Deal Claims
WEATHER SHIFT: Pre-Monsoon Showers Bring Relief, IMD Warns of Below-Normal Rainfall
POLITICAL REMARK: Yogi Adityanath Warns Mafia, Defines “4 Castes” in Mau Speech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget