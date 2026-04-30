Can Virat Kohli Clinch IPL 2026 Orange Cap Today? Here's What He Needs To Do

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli trails Orange Cap leaders with 351 runs.

He needs 75+ runs against Gujarat Titans to lead.

Kohli scored 81 runs off 44 balls against GT recently.

Virat Kohli IPL Orange Cap Equation: Virat Kohli has been in great touch for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026 thus far. He is in the race for the Orange Cap as well, but has fallen behind after some sensational performances from young and upcoming superstars like Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. KL Rahul, despite having a rocky tournament with Delhi Capitals (DC) is also high up on the list. That said, Kohli, who is expected to be in action today, April 30, against Gujarat Titans (GT) has an opportunity to go on top.

How Many Runs Does Kohli Need For Orange Cap?

Virat Kohli, as of this writing, has scored 351 runs in eight innings this season, and is currently placed fifth in the Orange Cap list.

Above him are KL Rahul (358 runs), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (400 runs), and Heinrich Klaasen (414 runs) with Abhishek Sharma (425 runs) on the top. He did so with a quickfire 45 off 24 deliveries against Mumbai Indians (MI).

So when Kohli takes to the field with the bat tonight against GT, he will need to score 75 runs or more to secure the Orange Cap for the time being.

Kohli's Last Outing vs GT

Interestingly, Kohli faced Gujarat Titans just days ago in a high-scoring encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing a target of 206, he survived an early scare after being dropped without scoring, a moment that proved costly for the opposition.

Capitalising on the reprieve, Kohli went on to play a commanding innings, smashing 81 runs off 44 balls and steering his side’s chase. That performance not only highlighted his form but also demonstrated his ability to punish mistakes.

With momentum on his side and another opportunity against the same opposition, Kohli will be eager to deliver once again.

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