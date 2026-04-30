Virat Kohli has scored 351 runs in eight innings this season. He is currently in fifth place on the Orange Cap list.
Can Virat Kohli Clinch IPL 2026 Orange Cap Today? Here's What He Needs To Do
RCB icon Virat Kohli can clinch the coveted Orange Cap in IPL 2026 against GT. Here’s how many runs he needs to overtake Abhishek Sharma and rivals.
- Virat Kohli trails Orange Cap leaders with 351 runs.
- He needs 75+ runs against Gujarat Titans to lead.
- Kohli scored 81 runs off 44 balls against GT recently.
Virat Kohli IPL Orange Cap Equation: Virat Kohli has been in great touch for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026 thus far. He is in the race for the Orange Cap as well, but has fallen behind after some sensational performances from young and upcoming superstars like Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. KL Rahul, despite having a rocky tournament with Delhi Capitals (DC) is also high up on the list. That said, Kohli, who is expected to be in action today, April 30, against Gujarat Titans (GT) has an opportunity to go on top.
How Many Runs Does Kohli Need For Orange Cap?
Virat Kohli, as of this writing, has scored 351 runs in eight innings this season, and is currently placed fifth in the Orange Cap list.
Above him are KL Rahul (358 runs), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (400 runs), and Heinrich Klaasen (414 runs) with Abhishek Sharma (425 runs) on the top. He did so with a quickfire 45 off 24 deliveries against Mumbai Indians (MI).
So when Kohli takes to the field with the bat tonight against GT, he will need to score 75 runs or more to secure the Orange Cap for the time being.
Kohli's Last Outing vs GT
Interestingly, Kohli faced Gujarat Titans just days ago in a high-scoring encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing a target of 206, he survived an early scare after being dropped without scoring, a moment that proved costly for the opposition.
Capitalising on the reprieve, Kohli went on to play a commanding innings, smashing 81 runs off 44 balls and steering his side’s chase. That performance not only highlighted his form but also demonstrated his ability to punish mistakes.
With momentum on his side and another opportunity against the same opposition, Kohli will be eager to deliver once again.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many runs has Virat Kohli scored so far in IPL 2026?
How many runs does Virat Kohli need to secure the Orange Cap?
Virat Kohli needs to score 75 runs or more in his next match to temporarily secure the Orange Cap.
Who is currently leading the Orange Cap list?
Abhishek Sharma is currently at the top of the Orange Cap list with 425 runs.
What was Virat Kohli's performance in his last match against Gujarat Titans?
Virat Kohli scored 81 runs off 44 deliveries against Gujarat Titans in his last outing, after being dropped on a duck.