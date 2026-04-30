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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals To Face A Ban? BCCI Plans Strict Action

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals To Face A Ban? BCCI Plans Strict Action

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals To Face A Ban? BCCI Plans Strict Action

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 05:25 PM (IST)

Recent reports regarding a potential "ban" on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have surfaced following two distinct off-field controversies during IPL 2026. While the term "ban" has been used in headlines, BCCI's current actions remain focused on fines and warnings.

"Vape Row" Involving Riyan Parag

The most recent incident involves RR captain Riyan Parag, who was caught on a live broadcast appearing to use a vape (e-cigarette) in the dressing room during a match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.  

BCCI Action: The board has fined Parag 25% of his match fee and handed him one demerit point. He was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct, cited as "conduct that brings the game into disrepute." While the immediate fine is settled, a BCCI official noted that they are "exploring further options" for more stringent action against the franchise to protect the league's reputation.  

Also on ABP Live | How Mumbai Indians Can Still Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs

BCCI action on team?

Reports suggest that BCCI is dissatisfied with the recent conduct of players and support staff from Rajasthan Royals. As a result, the board is considering alternative measures to safeguard the reputation of Indian Premier League.

In an official statement, BCCI confirmed that it is evaluating further options to initiate stricter disciplinary action against the team, citing a serious lapse in maintaining standards.

The same was confirmed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who told PTI, "As it is written clearly in the statement, we are exploring what action to take on the team. It is not decided yet."

Dugout Mobile Phone Breach

Earlier in IPL 2026 season, RR Team Manager Romi Bhinder was caught by TV cameras using a mobile phone while sitting in the dugout during a match against RCB in Guwahati.

The dugout is a designated Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) where all communication devices are strictly prohibited to prevent any potential corruption or external influence.

BCCI Action: Following an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), Bhinder was fined ₹1 lakh and issued a formal warning. Despite initial speculation of a suspension, the manager escaped a ban, and the matter was officially closed.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s "AI Chip" Controversy

The mention of 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in these headlines often stems from a viral social media rumor rather than a disciplinary issue.

The Allegation: After his record-breaking 37-ball century against SRH, a Pakistani analyst jokingly suggested Sooryavanshi’s bat be checked for an "AI chip" because his power-hitting seemed "unreal."

Sooryavanshi dismissed the claims with humor, stating, "God has implanted it... I am just using what He gave me."

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the Rajasthan Royals been banned from the IPL?

No, the Rajasthan Royals have not been banned. While there have been reports and discussions about potential stricter actions, the BCCI's current measures have been fines and warnings.

What was the

Riyan Parag was seen appearing to use a vape in the dressing room during a match. The BCCI fined him 25% of his match fee and issued one demerit point for bringing the game into disrepute.

What action has the BCCI taken regarding the Rajasthan Royals team?

The BCCI is exploring further options for stricter disciplinary action against the team. They are dissatisfied with recent player and staff conduct and are evaluating measures to protect the league's reputation.

What happened with the Rajasthan Royals Team Manager and a mobile phone?

The Team Manager was seen using a mobile phone in the dugout, which is a prohibited area for communication devices. He was fined ₹1 lakh and received a warning after an investigation.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals BCCI IPL IPL 2026
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