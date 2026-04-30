IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals To Face A Ban? BCCI Plans Strict Action

Recent reports regarding a potential "ban" on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have surfaced following two distinct off-field controversies during IPL 2026. While the term "ban" has been used in headlines, BCCI's current actions remain focused on fines and warnings.

"Vape Row" Involving Riyan Parag

The most recent incident involves RR captain Riyan Parag, who was caught on a live broadcast appearing to use a vape (e-cigarette) in the dressing room during a match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.

BCCI Action: The board has fined Parag 25% of his match fee and handed him one demerit point. He was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct, cited as "conduct that brings the game into disrepute." While the immediate fine is settled, a BCCI official noted that they are "exploring further options" for more stringent action against the franchise to protect the league's reputation.

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BCCI action on team?

Reports suggest that BCCI is dissatisfied with the recent conduct of players and support staff from Rajasthan Royals. As a result, the board is considering alternative measures to safeguard the reputation of Indian Premier League.

In an official statement, BCCI confirmed that it is evaluating further options to initiate stricter disciplinary action against the team, citing a serious lapse in maintaining standards.

The same was confirmed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who told PTI, "As it is written clearly in the statement, we are exploring what action to take on the team. It is not decided yet."

Dugout Mobile Phone Breach

Earlier in IPL 2026 season, RR Team Manager Romi Bhinder was caught by TV cameras using a mobile phone while sitting in the dugout during a match against RCB in Guwahati.

The dugout is a designated Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) where all communication devices are strictly prohibited to prevent any potential corruption or external influence.

BCCI Action: Following an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), Bhinder was fined ₹1 lakh and issued a formal warning. Despite initial speculation of a suspension, the manager escaped a ban, and the matter was officially closed.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s "AI Chip" Controversy

The mention of 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in these headlines often stems from a viral social media rumor rather than a disciplinary issue.

The Allegation: After his record-breaking 37-ball century against SRH, a Pakistani analyst jokingly suggested Sooryavanshi’s bat be checked for an "AI chip" because his power-hitting seemed "unreal."

Sooryavanshi dismissed the claims with humor, stating, "God has implanted it... I am just using what He gave me."