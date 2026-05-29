Sanjay Manjrekar Urges BCCI Selectors To Apologise To Yashasvi Jaiswal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manjrekar criticizes Rohit Sharma's ODI selection for Afghanistan series.

He questions sidelining in-form Jaiswal and Sudharsan for seniors.

Prioritizing legacy over current fitness hinders future World Cup plans.

Selectors should explain decisions and build team for 2027 World Cup.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has heavily criticized the national selection committee following the inclusion of veteran opener Rohit Sharma for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Manjrekar argued that the decision lacks long-term vision, asserting that younger, in-form players are being unfairly sidelined to accommodate senior cricketers who are struggling with basic fitness issues.

Manjrekar Questions Selection Logic

The prominent commentator expressed absolute disbelief at the exclusion of rising top-order talents Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan from the 50-over squad. He believes the selection panel, led by chairman Ajit Agarkar, is ignoring crucial performance metrics to maintain the older hierarchy.

Manjrekar noted that senior batsman Rohit Sharma is rapidly approaching thirty-nine years of age, with his competitive international career clearly entering its final chapter. He insists that prioritizing legacy over current athletic form will ultimately hinder India's transition plans for the 2027 World Cup.

"Sai Sudharsan has three fifties in four innings for India in ODI cricket. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last innings was an unbeaten 116. And yet, these guys are not playing for India. Instead, the selectors have gone with a veteran whose fitness is a question mark and who is clearly out of form. Now explain that to me. What is the logic behind it? What is the vision?" Sanjay Manjrekar said on Sportstar’s Insight Edge podcast.

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Manjrekar Believes Selectors Owe An Explanation To Jaiswal

The former international cricketer firmly believes that the selection committee owes a direct personal explanation to the twenty-four-year-old opening batsman. Jaiswal has excelled across the most demanding formats, proving his elite technical capabilities at the highest level of international cricket.

He named Shubman Gill, Sudharsan, and Jaiswal as the definitive future top three for the national ODI side. Denying them consistent game time right now will only delay the essential rebuilding phase required for future global tournaments.

"If they were compelled to make a compromise and pick Rohit Sharma for whatever reasons, then the first thing they should do is pick up the phone, call Jaiswal and apologise. This is a young player who has done tremendous things at the toughest level in Test cricket. He is just 24 years old, in his prime, with a bright future ahead of him. The same goes for Sai Sudharsan. Guys like Gill, Sudharsan and Jaiswal are tailor-made to be India’s top three in ODI cricket," Manjrekar stated.

Perspective On Seniority And New Talent

While Manjrekar remains entirely unconvinced regarding Rohit's physical readiness, he holds a different perspective concerning legendary batsman Virat Kohli. He acknowledges that Kohli still possesses the exceptional fitness standards and individual run-scoring form necessary to justify his ongoing inclusion.

However, he reminded the public that the senior leadership group has already participated in multiple unsuccessful global campaigns. Continuing to rely on the same veteran nucleus prevents the emerging generation from developing vital match-winning experience under heavy pressure.

The core responsibility of a national talent scout involves protecting the broader future of the sport rather than managing the reputations of a select few individuals. Dozens of highly motivated domestic players are currently being denied a fair pathway into the setup.

"Everybody knows what the right thing to do is. When you look at numbers and try to justify the selection, that’s not really the job. The job is to do what’s best for Indian cricket going forward. Is Rohit Sharma going to be your key player for the next 50-over World Cup in the years ahead? That’s the question that needs to be asked. Or would you rather give that opportunity right now to a Yashasvi Jaiswal or a Sai Sudharsan?" Manjrekar asked.

"And the players we are talking about here have already played multiple World Cups. India, meanwhile, haven’t won a 50-over World Cup since 2011. Whichever way I look at it, you have got to move on. With Virat Kohli, I can maybe understand it because there is still form, fitness and everything else going in his favour. But a selector’s job is not just about thinking of Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. They also have to think about the 50 or 100 other players who are fighting for an opportunity to play for India," Manjrekar concluded.

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