Hardik Pandya's Next Move: Teams That Could Target Star All-Rounder For IPL 2027

Following a highly turbulent and mentally exhausting IPL 2026 campaign that saw the Mumbai Indians (MI) finish a disappointing 9th, reports have confirmed that Hardik Pandya is set to part ways with the franchise.

If Pandya officially enters the trade window or IPL 2027 auction pool, several high-profile franchises facing leadership or tactical voids will likely engage in a massive bidding war.

1. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders are built on a foundational philosophy that heavily prioritizes explosive, match-winning all-rounders. However, with icon Andre Russell navigating the final chapters of his career alongside recurring fitness struggles, KKR desperately needs a cushion.

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KKR’s recent tactical run under veteran Ajinkya Rahane has faced heavy scrutiny. The franchise's think-tank is hunting for a modern, long-term captain who aligns with their ultra-aggressive blueprint. Pandya’s ability to manipulate pace with hard-length cutters would make him exceptionally lethal on a re-laid Eden Gardens surface. His inclusion would solve their middle-order power-hitting and death-bowling equations in a single stroke.

2. Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals have struggled significantly in recent seasons to strike a reliable squad balance, primarily due to a glaring lack of depth in their lower-middle order.

While DC boasts an exciting pool of young top-order explosive talent, they frequently collapse when their primary anchors fail.

Pairing Hardik Pandya alongside a premier spin-bowling all-rounder like Axar Patel would instantly give Delhi one of the most formidable, balanced, and experienced domestic lower-order configurations in the league, while providing an alternative, battle-tested leadership option.

3. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants have actively been seeking a complete cultural and strategic reset over the past couple of seasons, leaving them in immediate need of a high-profile, marquee Indian face to spearhead their brand and on-field tactics.

LSG is looking for a leader who can absorb heavy pressure and drive the franchise into a consistent playoff unit.

Pandya represents a perfect marketing and sporting anchor for Lucknow. Given the franchise's historical willingness to aggressively thin out their purse for premier multi-dimensional Indian assets, they would easily be among the frontrunners to hand Pandya the captaincy armband.

4. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

While it may sound unconventional given CSK's historically calm dressing room culture, the five-time champions are notoriously calculating when it comes to maximizing elite domestic multi-dimensional talent. Pandya has never hidden his immense admiration for MS Dhoni, often referring to himself as a disciple of Thala's school of thought.

For CSK, fitting Pandya into a lineup that values high-cricketing IQ all-rounders would instantly fix their seam-bowling depth issues. However, because Ruturaj Gaikwad is comfortably anchored as the long-term skipper, this move would rely entirely on Pandya prioritizing a stable, stress-free ecosystem over a strict demand for immediate captaincy.