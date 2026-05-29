Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Ultimate IPL Record That Even Virat Kohli Never Touched

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi crossed 500 runs in IPL powerplays.

Teenage sensation broke David Warner's decade-old scoring record.

His milestone came during Rajasthan Royals' Qualifier 2 match.

Sooryavanshi's record aggregates 521 runs at a high strike rate.

Rajasthan Royals’ fifteen-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has completely rewritten modern IPL history by becoming the first player to achieve a monumental scoring milestone. The teenage prodigy secured an unprecedented statistical record that has completely eluded established legendary Indian icons including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma throughout their respective long-standing tournament careers.

Shattering All-Time Powerplay Scoring Record

The extraordinary achievement materialised during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 knockout clash against Gujarat Titans at Mullanpur on Friday. Entering the crunch fixture with immense expectations on his young shoulders, the explosive opening batsman successfully crossed the five-hundred-run threshold exclusively within the opening six overs of a single tournament edition.

He contributed thirty-one quick-fire runs off seventeen deliveries during the initial fielding restrictions, providing his franchise with another crucial platform. Interestingly, cricket analysts categorized this specific performance as an uncharacteristically measured, anchored display compared to his usual aggressive scoring tempos.

Surpassing Global T20 Legends

This spectacular batting display pushes his seasonal powerplay aggregate to a staggering 521 runs, scored at an astonishing scoring rate of 233.63. His unprecedented haul completely eclipses the legendary baseline established by legendary Australian international opener David Warner a decade ago.

Warner previously held the all-time peak position after accumulating 467 powerplay runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad during their victorious 2016 campaign. Modern dynamic boundary-hitters like Travis Head and Sai Sudharsan follow closely behind, having both reached exactly 402 runs across recent tournament cycles.

Most runs in Overs 1-6 in a single season of IPL

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 2026 - 521 (SR: 233.63)

David Warner, 2016 - 467 (SR: 150.16)

Travis Head, 2024 - 402 (SR: 208.29)

Sai Sudharsan, 2025 - 402 (SR: 155.81)

Adam Gilchrist, 2009 - 382 (SR: 165.36)

Qualifier 2 So Far For RR

The historic feat justified the immense faith shown by Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag, who won the pre-match coin toss and elected to set a first-innings target. Parag reposed complete confidence in his dynamic top-order assets to fully exploit the true bounce offered by the Mullanpur playing surface.

Sooryavanshi's historic contribution ensures the inaugural champions possess the necessary scoring momentum to mount a formidable total. His phenomenal tactical evolution continues to astound the global cricket ecosystem as Rajasthan hunts for a definitive final spot.