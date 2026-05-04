IPL 2026: Nicholas Pooran Blasts Second-Fastest IPL Fifty For LSG

Star batter Nicholas Pooran delivered a record-breaking performance for Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians, registering one of the fastest half-centuries in the franchise’s history. Pooran raced to his fifty in just 16 balls, making it the second-fastest fifty for Lucknow - just behind his own 15-ball effort.

By the time he reached the milestone, Pooran had already smashed seven sixes and a four, underlining his aggressive approach. Notably, he now holds multiple spots among the fastest fifties for Lucknow, dominating the franchise’s record books with several rapid-fire knocks over the years.

Fastest Fifties for Lucknow Super Giants

15 balls - Nicholas Pooran vs RCB, 2023

16 balls - Nicholas Pooran vs MI, 2026

18 balls - Nicholas Pooran vs SRH, 2025

19 balls - Nicholas Pooran vs MI, 2024

20 balls - Kyle Mayers vs PBKS, 2023

20 balls - Nicholas Pooran vs DC, 2024

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Top Fastest Fifties in IPL History

13 Balls: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR vs KKR, 2023)

14 Balls: KL Rahul (KXIP vs DD, 2018)

14 Balls: Pat Cummins (KKR vs MI, 2022)

14 Balls: Romario Shepherd (RCB vs CSK, 2025)

15 Balls: Yusuf Pathan (KKR vs SRH, 2014)

A Power-Packed Innings

Nicholas Pooran went on to score a blistering 63 off just 21 deliveries, including one boundary and eight sixes. His strike rate touched an extraordinary 300, reflecting his dominance at the crease. Batting at number three, his explosive innings gave Lucknow a strong platform early in the match.

IPL Career Snapshot

In his IPL career so far, Pooran has featured in 99 matches, batting in 96 innings. He has accumulated 2,438 runs at an average of 32.07, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 164.84. His record includes 15 half-centuries, with a top score of 87 not out.

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Put in to bat by Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants surged to 226/5 in 19.5 overs in their IPL 2026 clash. Himmat Singh and Aiden Markram are currently looking to push the total even further in the death overs.

The innings was powered by a blistering 94-run stand in just 34 balls between Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh, which helped LSG register their highest-ever IPL powerplay score of 90/1.