Delhi Hotel Fire Visuals Show Woman Falling Down From Building In Malviya Nagar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chilling video shows woman falling from Delhi hotel fire.

Fire at Lemon Green Hotel Malviya Nagar spreads rapidly.

Over 20 people died, rescue operations lasted hours.

Tragedy raises concerns over fire safety compliance.

A chilling video from Delhi's deadly hotel fire captures the moment a woman falls from a building engulfed in thick smoke and flames. The visuals, recorded from the Hauz Rani area near Malviya Nagar, show panic unfolding as fire spreads through the congested locality. At least 20 people were killed in the blaze, while firefighters battled for hours to bring the inferno under control.

The footage shows flames tearing through the densely packed locality, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky and engulfing the narrow lanes around the building. Massive clouds of smoke could be seen from a considerable distance as residents gathered on rooftops and streets while emergency teams battled the blaze.

Fire AT Lemon Green Hotel

The fire broke out at the Lemon Green Hotel in Malviya Nagar and quickly spread through the structure, triggering a major rescue operation. Fire officials deployed multiple fire tenders to the spot, while teams worked to evacuate people trapped inside the building.

Visuals from the scene show the scale of the devastation, with smoke filling the congested neighbourhood and severely reducing visibility. The narrow approach roads appear to have posed additional challenges for emergency responders as they rushed to contain the flames.

Also Read: PM Expresses Grief Over Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid

According to officials, at least 20 people have died in the incident, while several others sustained injuries. Rescue and cooling operations continued for hours after the fire was brought under control. Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze.

The tragedy is among the deadliest fire incidents reported in the national capital this year and has once again raised concerns over fire safety compliance in commercial establishments operating in densely populated areas.